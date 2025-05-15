Why was Chris Brown arrested in Manchester? Bottle attack on music producer at a London nightclub explored

Rapper Chris Brown was arrested in Manchester on May 15, 2025, at The Lowry Hotel at 2 a.m., shortly after Met Police detectives learned that the singer had reached the city via a private jet.

As per the Daily Mail's report, Brown has been arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm to music producer Abe Diaw at Tape nightclub in February 2023. The reported incident took place in Mayfair, Central London, wherein Brown allegedly hit the music producer over the head with a bottle.

The publication mentioned a citation from The Met dubbing Brown a "36-year-old man" who "has been taken into custody, where he remains". The publication also states that the arrest concerns an incident from February 19, 2023, at a venue in Hanover Square. It is speculated that Brown has been taken to a local police station for questioning.

Details of music producer's accusations against Chris Brown explored amid news of rapper's arrest

According to The Sun's report dated April 2023, music producer Abe Diaw approached the publication at the time to accuse Chris Brown of physical assault. While Diaw asked not to be named, he claimed that Brown initiated the assault and hit him over the head two or three times.

In his lawsuit against Brown, Diaw claimed that the rapper kicked him in the back of the neck, resulting in unconsciousness for 30 seconds. He also alleged that Brown's "crushing blows" caused “lacerations on his head and torn ligaments in his leg.”

The music producer told The Sun:

"My knee collapsed as well. He’s making out it was one of his entourage but it was him. I’ve spoken to the police and they hope to resolve the matter soon. It’s now in the hands of my solicitor and I can’t comment further.”

After the physical altercation, Diaw was taken to a hospital and walked with crutches when he was discharged. The publication mentioned that at that time, Chris Brown was with his entourage during his Under the Influence tour in the UK and that he voluntarily offered to visit a police station in London for questioning. However, it was reported that the singer didn't meet with the cops and returned to the U.S.

According to details of Abe Diaw's October 2023 lawsuit against Chris Brown mentioned by Radar in April 2024, the music producer sued the rapper's tour promoter, Live Nation, as well. Additionally, the court rejected Live Nation's motion to dismiss the complaint against them.

In the lawsuit accusing Brown and Live Nation, Diaw's attorneys mentioned:

"The allegations of malice and oppression are adequately alleged for pleading purposes. Specifically, plaintiff alleges that Live Nation was aware of Brown’s tendencies and that he had assaulted people in the past. The Tour was called the 'Under the Influence' Tour allegedly to promote substance abuse, which plaintiff states contributed to Brown’s violent behavior."

The court also denied Abe Diaw's request for a default judgment seeking $16 million, given that the music producer hadn't submitted proof of serving Brown with the lawsuit. According to HotNewHipHop's report dated October 2024, Diaw claimed that he served Brown at his residence twice in February and April 2024.

In addition to citing physical assault, Abe Diaw also accused Chris Brown of engaging in "defamatory conduct by spreading false rumors” about him and his clients. The false rumors allegedly included labelling Diaw a thief with the intent to hurt his professional relationships.

Abe Diaw's instance is not the first time Chris Brown has made headlines for being aggressive. The rapper has been engaged in multiple domestic disputes and brawls, including the infamous 2009 incident of physically assaulting his then-girlfriend Rihanna.

