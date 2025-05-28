"Did Ryan Reynolds write this too?": Perez Hilton reacts to Blake Lively's legal letter asking to be dismissed from Justin Baldoni's lawsuit

Podcaster and social media commentator Perez Hilton reacted to Blake Lively’s recent legal letter to dismiss the $400 million defamation suit filed by Justin Baldoni. The letter was supported by two attorneys representing three California-based advocacy groups, who argued that the lawsuit against Lively posed a threat to protections for individuals who speak out about sexual harassment and misconduct.

Referring to the letter itself, Hilton remarked,

"Did Ryan Reynolds write this, too?"

In the video above, Hilton detailed how Lively had submitted a new letter to dismiss Justin Baldoni’s defamation claims. The letter, filed by attorneys Alexis Roniker and Rebecca Peterson Fiser, represented three advocacy groups- Equal Rights Advocates, the California Employment Lawyers Association, and the California Women’s Law Center.

Previously, as per the Los Angeles Times, Lively’s legal team had cited California Civil Code Section 47.1, enacted in 2023 through Assembly Bill 933, in their March motion to dismiss Baldoni’s $400 million countersuit. This code protects individuals from retaliatory lawsuits when speaking out against abuse.

Hilton then revealed that the three organizations mentioned above had played a key role in advocating for AB 933’s passage and were now formally supporting Lively’s legal stance. In their letter, they asserted that their involvement in Lively’s case was consistent with their mission to uphold the rights of California workers, including victims of sexual harassment and assault.

"At no point was their employment in California. This trial is taking place in New York City, where most of the filming in It Ends With Us took place, as well as some of the suburbs, the outliers...Team Delulu is taking whatever it can get," Hilton remarked.

He further pointed out how even if the "defamation claim" by Justin Baldoni was dismissed officially, there were other charges like “extortion" and "interference in the contracts” that Lively was facing. These charges could not be dismissed using the aforementioned Civil Code.

Perez Hilton discusses the details of Blake Lively's new legal letter to dismiss Justin Baldoni’s "defamation" lawsuit

Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni during the shooting of It Ends with Us. (Image via Getty Images)

In his podcast, Hilton delved into the latest developments in the ongoing legal battle between Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni, particularly focusing on the recent letter requesting the dismissal of Baldoni’s “retaliatory defamation” lawsuit.

The podcaster detailed the stark contrast between Blake Lively's public profile and the vulnerability she now faced. Citing directly from the letter, he remarked,

"One of Time magazine’s top 100 influential people of 2025, Blake Lively is anything but an average person. But her experience of being sued for defamation after speaking out about sexual harassment is all too common".

He further discussed how in the recent letter of support submitted by the three Californian advocacy groups, the organizations emphasized that Lively’s case was the "first test of AB 933", a pivotal law that could shape the future of defamation claims in harassment cases.

"Miss Lively is a public figure and this lawsuit has captured the attention of the American public. The outcome of this motion will affect the decision-making of other victims of sexual harassment and assault," Hilton cited from the letter

The podcaster further reported that via their legal letter of support, the Californian advocacy groups were "advocating" for the dismissal of the lawsuit made against Blake Lively by Justin Baldoni because the lawsuit was a direct reaction to her initial complaint.

Explaining further, Hilton stated the groups warned through their letter that if someone as “powerful and resourced” as Blake Lively wasn’t protected, “the vast majority” of survivors lacking similar influence would likely remain silent.

Although the legal letter to dismiss the retaliatory defamation lawsuit was filed jointly by the Californian advocacy groups, the podcaster remarked that it was "all done in collaboration" and the three organizations involved "were working with Lively and Reynolds' lawyer".

"Honestly, I am a little bit surprised that she was able to find organizations to stick their neck out for her when so far all of the proof, receipts, and timeline seem to show that Justin Baldoni was the real victim of abuse in all of this," Hilton added.

Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni are embroiled in a high-profile legal battle that originated on the set of It Ends with Us. Lively filed a formal complaint accusing Baldoni, her co-star, of sexual harassment and launching a smear campaign intended to damage her reputation.

In response, Baldoni countersued Blake Lively, her husband Ryan Reynolds, their publicist Leslie Sloane, and others as he sought $400 million in damages. His claims include civil extortion, defamation, and invasion of privacy.

As of now, the case remains in the pretrial phase, with the trial officially scheduled to begin on March 9, 2026.

