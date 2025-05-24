"Nobody wants to be involved in this": Podcaster Andy Signore claims Disney CEO Bob Iger wants Blake Lively vs. Justin Baldoni drama "to stop"

Entertainment reporter and podcaster Andy Signore recently uploaded a new video detailing the latest developments in Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni's ongoing legal feud.

In a new episode of the Popcorned Planet podcast, titled "Disney FED UP With Ryan Reynolds & Blake Lively As Actors Get DESPERATE!?," host Andy Signore claims that Disney CEO Bob Iger wants this legal battle to end.

Around the one-minute mark of the episode, Andy claims that Iger has requested Ryan Reynolds, husband of Blake Lively, to "drop" the legal case, stating:

"Bob Iger himself, and Disney, have been trying to get Ryan Reynolds to drop this nonsense. Just like Taylor Swift, just like everybody else involved, nobody wants to be involved in this"

Marvel was seemingly drawn into the legal unfolding after Baldoni's attorney, Bryan Freedman, reportedly sent the entertainment company a subpoena, alleging that the "Nicepool" character, from Deadpool and Wolverine, was based on Justin Baldoni.

In his subpoena, Freedman requested all documents and information that related to the "creation, development, or portrayal of the character 'Nicepool' from Deadpool & Wolverine," as well as every communication concerning Baldoni.

Andy Signore continues by highlighting the recent sanctions Ryan's legal team sent toward Justin Baldoni over Bryan Freedman's supposed "frivolous 'Nicepool' subpoena".

The podcaster claims Ryan is "drowning" the court with high-profile demands, suggesting the Deadpool actor take his issues with Baldoni to trial.

Andy compares the It Ends With Us legal drama to the unfoldings of Harvey Weinstein and Sean 'Diddy' Combs' ongoing trials, stating:

"You're constantly out there trying to say "No we're victims believe us we're victims." I don't believe you are. There's so much more important stuff happening in the world, and real abuse with Harvey on trial, and others, the Diddy case, these are real cases we should be focusing our energy and time and resources on."

Ryan Reynolds requests monetary sanctions over Justin Baldoni's "frivolous" subpoena

On Tuesday (May 20), multiple publications reported that Ryan Reynolds had moved to sanction Justin Baldoni over what the Deadpool actor supposedly called a "frivolous defamation lawsuit".

The sanctions follow Justin Baldoni's legal team issuing a subpoena to Marvel Studios, requesting information related to the development of "Nicepool". Reynolds has already filed a motion to be dropped from Baldoni's $400 million defamation lawsuit.

"The entirety of Mr. Baldoni’s case appears to be based on Mr Reynolds allegedly privately calling Mr. Baldoni a 'predator,' but here's the problem, that is not defamation unless they can show that Mr. Reynolds did not believe that statement to be true... Mr. Reynolds has a First Amendment right to express his opinion of Mr. Baldoni," Ryan's legal team stated.

Ryan's legal team, Mike Gottlieb and Esra Hudson, claim Baldoni's lawsuit. They allege these "non-serious claims" are a ploy for "clickbait headlines" that should not be allowed in federal court.

The It Ends With Us director's attorney, Bryan Freedman, commented on the recent sanction filings that seek settlement from Justin Baldoni and other Wayfarer Parties.

Freedman cites that Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively are seeking monetary sanctions on "purported grounds" that certain allegations against them are "frivolous," arguing:

"It is Mr. Reynolds and Ms. Lively’s sanctions motions that are frivolous. The Wayfarer Parties’ complaint contains substantial factual allegations, supported by a mountain of evidence. We anticipate that the Court will agree."

Justin Baldoni's team recently dropped and withdrew their subpoena document issued to Taylor Swift, which intended to have her appear as a witness during the trial to seemingly testify on her friendship with Blake Lively.

The Justin Baldoni vs Blake Lively trial has been set for next year, scheduled for March 9, 2026.

