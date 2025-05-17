"Is Taylor Swift Team Baldoni???": Melanie King reacts as reports claim the Grammy winner and Gigi Hadid have "halted" ties with Blake Lively

YouTuber Melanie King took to X (formerly Twitter) to share her reactions to new reports on the legal unfolding of Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni, suggesting the lawsuits took a toll on the It Ends With Us actor's friendships.

Ad

Melanie re-posted the headline of PEOPLE magazine's exclusive report, which suggests that Taylor Swift receiving a subpoena, from Justin Baldoni's team, "halted" her friendship with Blake.

Multiple sources reportedly told PEOPLE that Gigi Hadid had distanced herself from Blake as well, with the model supposedly siding with Swift, who many claim introduced her to Lively.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Melanie King's tweet questions if this latest report confirms the Grammy-winning singer is on "Team Baldoni," writing:

"Is Taylor Swift Team Baldoni??? Blake Lively is COOKED! A day after Justin Baldoni’s team reported that Blake BLACKMAILED Taylor Swift, both Taylor and Gigi Hadid put out coordinated PR stating they have “HALTED” their friendships with Blake."

Sources close to Taylor Swift, who is the godmother of Lively's four children with Ryan Reynolds, suggest her friendship with Lively has halted, with the two seemingly taking some space away from each other. They add that the pair however are "not no longer friends".

Ad

A source close to the ongoing legal drama suggests that the subpoena Swift was served on May 8, "fractured the fragile peace" between the two. Taylor and Lively's friendship reportedly goes back to 2014.

Blake Lively (L) and Taylor Swift are seen on September 30, 2023, in New York City. (Image via Getty/Gotham)

"Their friendship has halted. Taylor wants no part in this drama," sources close to Taylor Swift said.

Ad

PEOPLE Magazine also reported that sources came forward suggesting Blake Lively's relationship with longtime friend and model, Gigi Hadid, had "cooled" over the past few months.

A source close to Gigi suggests the model was upset that Taylor was being "pulled into" the Lively vs Baldoni legal drama, claiming Swift is closer to Hadid than to Blake.

"Gigi is closer to Taylor and has definitely taken her side in this whole drama. Gigi doesn't want to get involved in this whole ordeal, but she is closer to Taylor and has distanced herself from Blake although she still considers her a friend," a source close to Gigi Hadid said.

Ad

"There is no recovering from this" - Sources claim Blake Lively and Taylor Swift's friendship is "done"

Several reports this past week suggest that Taylor Swift being "dragged" into the ongoing Blake Lively vs Justin Baldoni legal drama has resulted in her distancing herself from her decade-long friendship with the Gossip Girl star.

This update comes days after reports alleged that Lively had threatened to release private text messages between herself and Swift unless the Grammy-winning pop star shared public support for Blake in her legal feud against Baldoni.

Ad

Blake Lively and Taylor Swift are seen arriving at 'The Box' on December 13, 2023, in New York City, New York. (Image via Getty/MEGA)

"There is no recovering from this. Their friendship is done," an inside source close to Swift told DailyMail.

Ad

According to DailyMail's Friday report, their inside source, on the situation between Lively and Swift, suggested that the trust between the two stars is "broken," stating:

"She is not, and will never be, one of Blake’s dragons."

These reports are in stark contrast to statements from Justin Baldoni's legal team, who allegedly "exposed" text conversations where Lively seemingly referred to Taylor Swift as one of her "dragons," a reference to the Game of Thrones television series.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

In January, a source close to Taylor Swift told the DailyMail:

"[Taylor Swift's] friends also think that Blake’s "I’m Khaleesi, and like her, I happen to have dragons" text to Justin was uncool and unnecessary because she was essentially used as an intimidation tactic. She was referred to as some kind of pet or possession," a source told DailyMail in January.

Ad

Taylor Swift and her team have maintained that her involvement with the It Ends With Us production is limited to her featured record My Tears Ricochet.

However, Justin's legal team filed a subpoena to the pop star citing concerns of "witness tampering," with their filing suggesting Lively urged Swift to "delete text messages".

In response to Blake's request to dismiss the subpoena on the grounds of seeking "irrelevant documents," Baldoni's attorney, Bryan Freedman, made the argument:

Ad

"Ms. Lively requested that Taylor Swift delete their text messages"

Attorney Bryan Freedman, representing the Menendez family, arrives at the Van Nuys Courthouse for the Erik and Lyle Menendez hearing on Monday, November 25, 2024. (Image via Getty/Sarah Reingewirtz)

In a court filing, Bryan Freedman claims that the subpoena aims to obtain conversations where Lively supposedly "coerced" Swift into publicly siding with her as well as information relating to "witness tampering and evidence spoliation".

Ad

Baldoni's legal team also alleged that Lively's attorney, Michael Gottlieb, supposedly reached out to Swift's legal team, demanding:

"Ms. Swift release a statement of support for Ms. Lively, intimating that, if Ms. Swift refused to do so, private text messages of a personal nature in Ms. Lively's possession would be released."

According to Freedman, Swift's legal team responded to Gottlieb's demands in at least one written communication. Baldoni's court filing stated:

Ad

"It is those communications that [Baldoni's team] seeks to obtain by way of subpoena, as they would evidence an attempt to intimidate and coerce a percipient witness in this litigation"

Expand Tweet

Ad

Blake Lively's team reportedly moved to strike their opposition's request, and the letter submitted by Bryan Freedman, which was granted by the judge on Thursday (May 15).

"It took the court less than 24 hours to see through Mr. Freedman’s irrelevant, improper, and inflammatory accusations, strike them, remove them from the court, and warn Mr. Freedman that further misconduct may be met with sanctions," a representative for Blake Lively stated.

Ad

Since this new unfolding in the Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni drama, inside sources claim Taylor Swift has been trying to distance herself from both the legal case and her friendship with the It Ends With Us star.

Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni are both expected to take the stand and testify in court next year, with their court date set for March 2026.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Perrin Kapur Perrin reviews music albums and the like as a pop culture writer at Sportskeeda. Holding a Bachelor's degree in Business Management and a specialization in Finance and SMM, Perrin started out as a ghostwriter in 2017. Studying diverse musical genres for 7 years, and producing his own songs gave him an edge in comprehending and analyzing different artists and their discographies.



Perrin began his professional writing career by ghostwriting songs for upcoming artists, before moving on to music reviews. He carries out extensive research and double-checks information from a variety of news sources which include social media, artist/event websites, and other notable publications.



From Drake to Kendrick Lamar, Perrin's inspirations span far and wide across hip-hop's massive soundscape. When not crafting compelling narratives about your favorite artist, Perrin takes pleasure in writing and producing music, editing videos, and developing scripts for creators. Know More