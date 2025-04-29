Melanie King shares old clips of Shannon Sharpe praising "younger women" and "putting down older women" amid s*xual abuse allegations

YouTuber Melanie King took to X (formerly Twitter) on Monday to share her opinion on Popular NFL legend Shannon Sharpe facing allegations of s*xual abuse.

Ad

According to several reports, Sharpe was hit with a lawsuit, filed on April 21, 2025, in Nevada, with the accuser claiming the NFL legend used his fame to "manipulate and violate" her during their two-year relationship.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Melanie King shared old clips of Shannon Sharpe's supposed misogynistic comments toward "older women". In the clip shared in her tweet, the NFL legend appears to praise "younger women" while talking down older partners.

The podcaster's tweet suggests Shannon's accuser of being 19 years old, claiming the alleged victim "finessed" the former NFL star for $50 million.

"People are digging up clips of Shannon Sharpe putting down older women. He praises younger women for doing what he wants and not being independent," Melanie tweeted.

Ad

In the video attached to her tweet, Shannon can be seen claiming that "older women" are in competition with younger women. He states:

"Older women ain't the competition with older women. It's them young ones. It's them young ones that'll do what you won't."

Everything we know about Shannon Sharpe's s*xual assault allegations

Last week, several reports were published highlighting that former American football tight end, Shannon Sharpe, was hit with a lawsuit alleging he s*xually assaulted and abused his partner, Gabriella Zuniga, during their two-year relationship.

Ad

According to a report from FirstPost, both individuals first connected at a local gym in Los Angeles, in 2023, when the accuser was 19. In her lawsuit, filed in Nevada, the woman claims that their relationship was "rocky," accusing Shannon Sharpe of allegedly r*ping her.

"After many months of manipulating and controlling Plaintiff — a woman more than thirty years younger than he — and repeatedly threatening to brutally choke and violently slap her, Sharpe refused to accept the answer no and r*ped Plaintiff, despite her sobbing and repeated screams of 'no'," the BBC quoted complaint read.

Ad

Ad

The plaintiff also accuses Shannon of non-consensually recording a few of their "s*xual encounters," alleging the former NFL star had shared those videos with his friends. As per the court documents, the accuser seeks over $50 million in damages.

Sharpe recently took to social media, uploading an official statement from himself and his legal team to Instagram, strongly denying all the allegations placed against him. The former NFL star's attorney, Lanny J. Davis, claimed the Nevada lawsuit of being a "shakedown".

Ad

"This lawsuit, filed by Gabriella Zuniga and orchestrated by her attorney Tony Buzbee, is a blatant and cynical attempt to shake down Mr. Sharpe for millions of dollars. It is filled with lies, distortions, and misrepresentations - and it will not succeed," Lanny J. Davis stated.

Shannon Sharpe also accuses the plaintiff's lawyer, Tony Buzbee, claiming the attorney filed a "fraudulent lawsuit," before seemingly highlighting his intention to counter sue for defamation.

Ad

Earlier this year, Buzbee was recently involved in a lawsuit against Roc Nation CEO Jay-Z, which accused the rapper of s*xual assault. The lawsuit was however dropped a couple of months later.

Ad

The former NFL star's attorney suggests that Buzbee intends to release a "short, edited clip" from a private video in an attempt to make him look guilty.

"In her effort to extract a large financial settlement, Ms. Zuniga presented Mr. Sharpe with a secretly recorded video of a consensual s*xual encounter. We believe the video has been heavily edited and taken entirely out of context, crafted to falsely portray a consensual act as non-consensual," Shannon Sharpe's legal counsel said.

Ad

In his official statement, Shannon Sharpe addresses the alleged "s*x tape," seemingly challenging Gabriella Zuniga's legal counsel to release the full undoctored video. He also highlights that a copy of the video has yet to be provided to his legal team.

"I believe he’s going to release a 30-second clip of a s*x tape that tries to make me look guilty and play into every stereotype you could possibly imagine. That video should actually be 10 minutes or so. Hey, Tony, instead of releasing your edit, put the whole video out. I don’t have it, or I would myself," Sharpe stated on Instagram.

Ad

Shannon Sharpe arrives for the 56th NAACP Image Awards at Pasadena Civic Auditorium on February 22, 2025, in Pasadena, California. (Image via Getty/Arnold Turner)

In response to the growing media attention, on April 25, 2025, Shannon Sharpe announced that he would be temporarily "stepping aside" from his ESPN duties, citing that he plans to return at the start of the NFL preseason, which begins in August.

Ad

"At this juncture I am electing to step aside temporarily from my ESPN duties. I will be devoting this time to my family, and responding and dealing with these false and disruptive allegations set against me. I plan to return to ESPN at the start of the NFL preseason," Sharpe stated.

As the ongoing legal drama unfolded, Sharpe also posted alleged text messages between himself and Gabriella Zuniga on social media.

This was addressed by his attorney, Lanny J. Davis' statement, calling the alleged messages a sample of the plaintiff's "broader pattern of graphic, s*xual communications".

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Perrin Kapur Perrin reviews music albums and the like as a pop culture writer at Sportskeeda. Holding a Bachelor's degree in Business Management and a specialization in Finance and SMM, Perrin started out as a ghostwriter in 2017. Studying diverse musical genres for 7 years, and producing his own songs gave him an edge in comprehending and analyzing different artists and their discographies.



Perrin began his professional writing career by ghostwriting songs for upcoming artists, before moving on to music reviews. He carries out extensive research and double-checks information from a variety of news sources which include social media, artist/event websites, and other notable publications.



From Drake to Kendrick Lamar, Perrin's inspirations span far and wide across hip-hop's massive soundscape. When not crafting compelling narratives about your favorite artist, Perrin takes pleasure in writing and producing music, editing videos, and developing scripts for creators. Know More