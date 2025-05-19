What was Blake Lively's latest Instagram story? Perez Hilton claims her caption "reeks of Ryan Reynolds"

Social media commentator and podcaster Perez Hilton recently posted a video discussing Hollywood A-listers Blake Lively and her husband, Ryan Reynolds. In this video, posted on May 18, 2025, Hilton referred to one of Lively’s latest Instagram uploads and suggested that the caption felt like it was written by Reynolds.

Ad

"And not only is she still on social media and not laying low, but here's the problem…This caption below reeks of Ryan Reynolds. You know what I'm talking about, right?" Hilton remarked.

Ad

Trending

As reported by People Magazine on May 18, 2025, amid her ongoing legal battle with Justin Baldoni, the Another Simple Favor star recently shared glimpses of her personal life through Instagram stories (which expire after 24 hours).

In her latest Instagram story, Lively shared that she was invited to a 90s-themed party. In a mirror selfie, she showed off her '90s-inspired outfit, featuring long blonde hair pulled back with colorful butterfly clips. She wore a boy band t-shirt with a plaid shirt wrapped around her waist.

Ad

Sharing more outfit details, Lively posted a photo of an old Spice Girls watch she was wearing with the outfit with the caption:

"I’ve had this watch since I was 10. This is the problem for hoarders. Moments of validation when you have a reason to say: "See! I knew why I kept this for 27 years!! For tonight!!" Also. Let's be real. This watch is a treasure. And my BABY necklace that I've had equally as long."

Ad

In his podcast video, Perez Hilton commented on these Instagram stories, noting that the tone and phrasing of Blake Lively's caption reflected Ryan Reynolds' trademark style.

"Thanks to this guy over here (referring to Justin Baldoni), Ryan Reynolds' sense of humor is echoed by his wife," Hilton added.

He further speculated that Ryan Reynolds was "probably the ghostwriter" behind the apparently "sardonic, self-deprecating, smarmy comedy" style of the caption.

Ad

Blake Lively spends time with family amid her and her husband Ryan Reynolds's ongoing legal battle against Justin Baldoni

Blake Lively at "It Ends With Us" UK Gala Screening - VIP Arrivals - Source: Getty

As reported by Daily Mail on May 18, 2025, Blake Lively recently spent time with her sisters amid the ongoing lawsuit involving her and her husband, Ryan Reynolds, against Justin Baldoni. The family outing came shortly after reports surfaced alleging that Taylor Swift had cut ties with Lively amid the growing controversy.

Ad

The outlet reported that Blake Lively shared a moment from the gathering via Instagram Stories, posting a photo with her sisters Robyn and Lori, with a heart-shaped sticker of "sisters." The photo was taken when the trio attended a photography exhibit by Guy Aroch and Anna Palma at the International Center for Photography (ICP) in New York City.

In addition to the story, Lively posted a carousel of images from the exhibit on her Instagram feed, praising Aroch and Palma’s artistry and their longstanding friendship.

Ad

"Guy Aroch and Anna Palma and their family have been friends I’ve cherished for over half my life,” Blake Lively wrote in the caption. “Celebrating them and their bold mark was what we came for, what we stayed for was the electrical joy they create when you’re in their orbit...I love you, Guy & Anna. Congrats on your exhibition..."

Ad

Ad

The report suggested that this outing appeared to be a moment of peace for Blake Lively, who, according to sources, is facing a personal fallout alongside the legal battle. Reports this week suggested a growing rift between Lively and close friend Taylor Swift.

A Daily Mail insider claimed Swift was “done” with both Lively and Ryan Reynolds following allegations that Lively threatened to leak private text messages unless Swift publicly supported her in the lawsuit against Baldoni.

Ad

"There is no recovering from this. Their friendship is done," the insider told Daily Mail.

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds are currently embroiled in a high-stakes legal battle with Justin Baldoni.

The conflict began when Lively filed a lawsuit against Baldoni, accusing him of sexual harassment on the set of It Ends With Us and alleging that he subsequently launched a smear campaign against her. In response, Baldoni filed a countersuit against the couple, claiming defamation.

The case is now in its pretrial stage, with the trial scheduled to begin on March 9, 2026.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shayari Roy Shayari Roy is a Podcasts and Trending News writer at Sportskeeda. With a master's degree in English Literature, her passion for storytelling began early, leading her to an internship with The Telegraph during her school years. With over five years of experience, she has honed her skills as a content writer at WSE Infratech and as a UGC content creator.



Shayari's professional highlights include interviewing actor Rahul Bose and mountaineer Purna Malavath. She is particularly drawn to celebrity trends because they offer a deeper understanding of public figures. She relies on thorough research and detailed analysis to provide insightful coverage.



Shayari admires Taylor Swift for her dedication to her craft and ability to rise above criticism. When she's not tracking the latest in celebrity trends, she enjoys painting and immersing herself in manga. If given a chance, she'd love to be part of the Harry Potter franchise. Know More