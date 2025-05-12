"He's extra, and I love that"—Perez Hilton reacts as Justin Baldoni breaks silence for the first time since inception of legal feud with Blake Lively

It Ends With Us actor-director Justin Baldoni has finally broken his social media silence for the first time since his legal battle with actress Blake Lively. On Sunday, May 11, 2025, the 41-year-old shared a Mother’s Day social media post featuring his mother, wife, and two kids.

Ad

Taking to the social media platform Instagram, the American actor shared a loving message for the women in his life, including his mother, Sharon, and his wife Emily. The Jane the Virgin star shared a family photo and wrote:

“My mom gave us faith. My wife is the definition of it. Our children are growing up in the fortress of that love. Happy Mother’s Day to all.”

Ad

Trending

Ad

Justin Baldoni last updated his Instagram on December 10, 2024, promoting his film It Ends With Us with co-star, Blake Lively. Meanwhile, netizens flooded the post with support as well as debate. Besides the reception that Justin Baldoni’s post received on Instagram, American blogger and columnist Perez Hilton also took to YouTube to share his opinion.

On Monday, May 12, 2025, with the title, “Justin Baldoni Speaks! For Himself! He Wants The World To Know This! Blake Lively’s Nemesis Says:” the 47-year-old media personality called the actor “extra” in the video.

Ad

“Y'all he's extra, and I love that,” he said.

Perez Hilton explores Justin Baldoni’s social media comeback

Perez Hilton on YouTube explored Justin Baldoni’s social media comeback. Comparing how he is reportedly living in Hawaii with his family, and Blake has been busy with her appearances at Saturday Night Live, the 2025 celebration at the Time 100 party, and the promotions of her latest movie, Another Simple Favor, Perez Hilton gave his takeaway from the post:

Ad

“I take away so much from this picture. One, he is protecting his children hiding their faces. Two, look at how they're dressed, everybody comes across very normal and approachable. There's nothing fashion about this.”

Ad

The media personality further reasoned Baldoni’s post as “quite the comeback” and added:

“Three, look at the expressions on their face, natural and at peace. But four, look at the composition of this strong, unbreakable. Five surrounded by women, this is quite the comeback.”

About Justin Baldoni and Blake Lively's drama

In December 2024, Blake Lively filed a legal complaint against Justin, alleging s*xual harassment and a smear campaign after the two collaborated on their first film together, It Ends With Us. According to the BBC, the actor-director also counter-sued Lively and her husband, Ryan Reynolds, claiming civil extortion, defamation, as well as invasion of privacy.

Ad

Meanwhile, Judge Lewis J. Liman, a federal judge at that time, as per Deadline, has set March 9, 2026, as the trial start date for the legal battle between the It Ends With Us co-stars.

Justin Baldoni receives support from his family

Amid the tense situation, Baldoni has received support from his family. His wife Emily, who is also an actress and has been married to him since 2013, shared a birthday message for him back in January 2025. She expressed her feelings via a post on Instagram, which also featured their two children, Maiya and Maxwell.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Afreen Shaikh Afreen Islam Shaikh is a Food and Trending News writer at Sportskeeda. She holds a Bachelor's and Master’s degree in Management Studies, and is currently pursuing a Bachelor's program in Interior Design. Her love for television and world cinema, 90s artists, newspapers and magazines propelled her towards content writing.



Her work has been published in The Luxxemag, Mashable Middle East, and India Food Network. During her time at India Food Network, she hosted a program featuring restaurateur Riyaaz Amlani, alongside producing content on food, as she got privy to the multiple aspects of the industry beyond mere consumption.



Afreen strives to engage in ethical reporting, by employing contextual accuracy and relying on credible sources, while encouraging constructive feedback. When not working or studying, she enjoys reading, cooking, and watching Korean drama. Her favorite actor is the late Irrfan Khan, whom she admires for his acting prowess and humility. Know More