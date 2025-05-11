Amid Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni's legal tussle, Lively's latest movie, Another Simple Favor, has also become a hot discussion topic on the internet, and various internet personalities are reviewing the film. Billy Bush has now shared his viewpoint on the movie, calling it "sh*t."

Ad

The actor and podcaster, Billy Bush, streamed live on May 8 on his YouTube channel, Hot Mics with Billy Bush, in which he zoomed into several aspects of Blake Lively's lawsuit. He also shared a detailed review of Another Simple Favor.

"It's sh*t, it's not for me. I don't know that I'm the demo, but this thing is like a soap opera and a telenovala with a major motion picture budget. I mean, it's just as crazy. There's that it's it's not even twins. It's now triplets and and there's murder and there's mafia and it's so over the top. I think it's designed to be over the top ....," Billy said.

Ad

Trending

Ad

While criticizing the plot, he praised Lively's performance in the movie.

"I'm going to say this though. In a bad movie, Blake Lively's pretty good in it. She plays, you know, an evil woman [ Billy chuckled while saying it], who marries for money and she's terrible.... And the clothes this time, well, her wardrobe is a disaster in 'It Ends With Us.' Very chic in this film...," Billy added.

Ad

Further in the video, Bush talked about other reports appearing in Lively and Baldoni's legal drama.

Billy Bush's comments on Blake Lively

Ad

While Billy addressed Lively's controversy in his May 8 livestream, he later uploaded a nine-minute YouTube clip on May 9, focusing solely on her.

In the video, he analyzes a pro-Lively article published by The Guardian on May 6, in which it was stated that several celebrities and organizations have supported Blake — a claim Bush questions.

"I read begins with, uh, this line. Many Hollywood figures and organizations have come out in support of Lively. Which ones? I haven't seen any.....The two women Blake claims also have sexual harassment complaints against Baldoni and his partner Jamey Heath do not....," Billy said.

Ad

He further added,

"Brandon Slenar, co-star in the film, and and Colleen Hoover, the author of the book It Ends With Us, have both retreated. They're gone. They immediately came out in her support when the New York Times article came out, but they're gone. Her best friend, Taylor Swift, is pissed and gone."

The May 6 report additionally quoted Zhouhan Chen, a founder of a social media data analysis firm, who said that 80 percent of posts favoring Justin Baldoni are inorganic. On this, Billy reacted and gave reference to old Blake Lively's interview, in which she can be spotted "shading the interviewer" and "not being very nice." Bush said that it wasn't AI Blake.

Ad

Also read: Kjersti Flaa calls it a "great idea" as Bryan Freedman suggests livestreaming Blake Lively's deposition & aid domestic violence victims with proceeds

Before Billy Bush, Kjersti Flaa described watching it as "throwing two hours into garbage." On the other hand, Blake Lively has shared a milestone of the movie ranking at the top of Prime Video worldwide for two consecutive weeks.

Rotten Tomatoes has allotted a 63 percent score to the movie, and IMDb has given the movie a 5.3/10.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Anuj Singh Kushwaha Anuj Singh Kushwaha is a Food writer at Sportskeeda. He has a Bachelor's degree in Economics and a Master’s Degree in History. While preparing for civil services, he started actively engaging in news analysis, beginning to write blogs on technology, finance, and lifestyle as a side gig.



In his pieces, he strives to maintain accuracy and clarity, ensuring relevance and avoiding sensationalism. Prior to joining Sportskeeda, he gained valuable experience at PenDown Writing Services.



A passionate foodie, he enjoys writing on diverse flavors and culinary cultures. He finds the opportunity to share exciting gastronomic trends rewarding, and enjoys connecting people through their shared love for food. In his personal time, he plays virtual chess with friends, and likes to browse a range of videos across YouTube.



Anuj also enjoys taking evening strolls and relishing the local street food. His favorite actor is Keanu Reeves, whom he admires for his humility and generosity, as well as his acting skills in films such as The Matrix and John Wick. Know More