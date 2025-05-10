Kjersti Flaa calls it a "great idea" as Bryan Freedman suggests livestreaming Blake Lively's deposition & aid domestic violence victims with proceeds

Journalist Kjersti Flaa recently claimed that Justin Baldoni’s lawyer Bryan Freedman suggesting Blake Lively livestream her deposition was a "great idea.” She talked about the same during a recent vlog, which she uploaded to her YouTube channel on May 10, 2025.

“How much would you like to pay to see Blake Lively being grilled by Brian Freriedman? He's saying the reason why he wants to do this is to support DV [domestic violence] victims that Blake Lively didn't support,” she said.

“So he's saying that all the money that they're making from this, they would give to DV survivors which I think is a great idea and I think he could actually make a really decent amount of money,” she continued.

Flaa further criticized Lively in the video.

“I would really like to see Blake Lively trying to explain her way out of all the things that she's been claiming... You know, now that we've seen all the evidence from Justin Baldoni and how she's going to explain for example the dancing scene and what really happened there,” she added.

For context, Bryan Freedman, Justin Baldoni's attorney, suggested that he would like Blake Lively's deposition to be shown live from Madison Square Garden. Freedman's challenge came after Blake's lawyers declared that she would definitely testify if their case went to trial.

Bryan Freedman challenged Blake Lively to livestream her side of the story in the case

Freedman told TMZ on May 9, 2025, highlighting the lawsuit's public character and stating that Blake must seek money for domestic abuse survivors. He also said that she must present her testimony on the largest stage if she wants it to be "heard by the world."

He further said that they would stream the whole deposition or sell tickets. Additionally, the money raised from it will go to the charities that support domestic violence victims.

The statement was released following confirmation from Lively's attorneys that she is ready to testify if her lawsuit proceeds. However, the concept of making a very personal trial into a "media circus" did not sit well with the Gossip Girl star's representatives.

They denounced the live-stream proposal as a gimmick that downplays the seriousness of the accusations. As per People Magazine's May 8 report, when asked if Lively would testify, Blake's attorney, Mike Gottlieb, responded that she would be a witness in her trial. Gottlieb also told the newspaper that the trial was the finest time to tell the plaintiff's narrative.

In the meantime, during the same video, Flaa further expressed her opinions about the issue.

“There's so much in the media right now about Blake Lively's lawyers as well. They've been kind of quiet.. Gotautlib, who is Blake Lively's main lawyer,... came out in People magazine and said that it's completely unclear what claims any of these celebrities have at all,” she added.

“So he's saying that it's so unnecessary for Brian Freriedman to depose Taylor Swift and Ryan Reynolds because they really had nothing to do with any of this and Lively's lawyers expressed concerns that there may be a media circus around the trial if celebrities are unnecessarily called to testify,” Flaa stated.

For the unversed, Gottlieb's comments coincide with speculation that Taylor Swift and Hugh Jackman, two of Lively's closest friends, would be subpoenaed. Additionally, Lively's legal team insisted that, in addition to witness comments, proof would be used to bolster their case.

The legal team reportedly intends to offer remarks and documentation from Sony Pictures, producers, and other eyewitnesses in addition to live testimony.

Lively hasn't directly said anything about the whole thing as of yet. On the other hand, the actress is currently promoting her recent movie, Another Simple Favour.

