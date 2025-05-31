"Down a dragon"- Perez Hilton claims Taylor Swift "replaced" Blake Lively after Grammy winner was reportedly spotted with Dakota Johnson 

On May 31, 2025, American Blogger and columnist Perez Hilton shared insights on Blake Lively's absence at Taylor Swift's recent dinner with Dakota Johnson. On Thursday, the duo was spotted dining at Via Carota in New York City, as reported by People Magazine.

"As many of you know, Taylor Swift's former bestie [Blake Lively] is down a dragon...on Thursday night in New York City, Travis Kelce's girlfriend had a lovely meal with Dakota Johnson," Perez Hilton said.

Pointing at Blake Lively's picture in the background, Perez remarked:

"Replaced."

Hilton's "dragon" comment stems from Taylor Swift's alleged involvement in the ongoing high-profile legal feud between Justin Baldoni and Taylor Swift. For the unversed, the Gossip Girl alum filed a lawsuit against Justin Baldoni for sexual assault and orchestrating a smear campaign to destroy her reputation, on December 20, 2024. In response, on January 16, 2025, Baldoni filed a $400 million countersuit against Lively and Ryan Reynolds (Lively's husband) for defamation and civil extortion, as reported by CNN.

Mentioning Swift in the lawsuit, Baldoni claimed that during their meeting in Lively's New York penthouse in 2023, Swift allegedly coerced him to change the It Ends With Us script according to Lively's vision.

According to the outlet, the lawsuit also included screenshots of text between Lively and Baldoni. In one text, Lively reportedly referred to her as 'Khaleesi' from Game of Thrones and called Ryan and Taylor her "dragons."

"If you ever get around to watching Game of Thrones, you’ll appreciate that I’m Khaleesi, and like her, I happen to have a few dragons. For better or worse, but usually better. Because my dragons also protect those I fight for," the text read.

"Things professionally are not much better,"- Perez Hilton reflects on Blake Lively's ventures

Reviewing reports regarding the alleged decline in sales of Blake Lively's ventures, Betty Booze and Blake Brown, Perez Hilton remarked:

"And things professionally are not much better for [Ryan Reynolds'] wife. Her beauty brand is having a full implosion."

In her lawsuit filed against Justin Baldoni, Lively claimed that due to Baldoni's "social manipulation campaign," the sales of her haircare brand, Blake Brown, dropped by 56-78%, as reported by NewsNation on May 30.

"Based on internal sales projections, the sudden and unexpected negative media campaign launched against Ms. Lively depressed retail sales of Blake Brown products by 56-78 percent."

Perez Hilton further reviewed a report from Puck, which stated that Blake Brown's sales have dropped at Target.

"Last year, it was projected that Blake Brown Beauty would take in $100 million at Target in 2025, unfortunately, a Target source tells Puck that Blake Brown Beauty instead is going to make $15 million this year. It went from a $100 million brand to a $15 million brand, ouch," Perez Hilton remarked.

Meanwhile, on May 30, Blake Lively took to her Instagram story to celebrate after her product line had been sold at Target.

"Seeing the @target shelves sold out of not just our hair and body mists but the whole line is SO meaningful to us. You have NO idea how proud and grateful we are @blakebrownbeauty. Thank you, thank you, thank you. Truly," Lively wrote.

Reacting to Blake's post, Hilton claimed that Blake's products might be selling because they are on a "major sale," and they are "not that expensive."

Meanwhile, the trial is scheduled for March 9, 2026, following the ongoing legal conflict between Justin Baldoni and Blake Lively.

