Kjersti Flaa claims Travis Kelce unfollowed Ryan Reynolds after reports of Blake Lively threatening to leak Taylor Swift's intimate texts about exes

On the May 18 episode of Flaawsome Talk, journalist Kjersti Flaa shared insights on reports of Blake Lively threatening to leak Taylor Swift's intimate texts about exes.

These speculations, exclusively made by the Daily Mail, stem from a letter filed by Justin Baldoni's chief attorney, Bryan Freedman, on Wednesday, which claimed to have received information from a reliable source.

The unnamed source alleged that Lively's attorney, Michael Gottlieb, forced Swift to release a statement of support for the Gossip Girl alum by threatening to leak years of "private text messages of a personal nature."

On May 16, 2025, the Daily Mail suggested what might be in the private text messages.

"Did the pop superstar confide in Lively about her private yet high-profile relationship with NFL star Travis Kelce, from the earliest sparks to their bedroom secrets?" the outlet speculated.

Reviewing the Daily Mail's assumptions, Kjersti Flaa claimed this may have prompted Travis Kelce (Swift's partner) to unfollow Ryan Reynolds on Instagram last month (per The Economic Times).

"I am sure they [Blake and Taylor] did talk about that if they're really close friends, and I'm sure that's also one of the reasons that Taylor Swift was panicking here, and also one of the reasons why Travis Kelce was unfollowing Ryan Reynolds."

Exploring Blake Lively's attorney's legal letter

As reported by People Magazine on May 14, actor Justin Baldoni's chief attorney, Bryan Freedman, filed a legal letter to Judge Lewis Liman, claiming Michael Gottilieb threatened Taylor Swift by contacting her legal team at Venable LLP.

"They demanded that Ms. Swift release a statement of support for Ms. Lively, intimating that, if Ms. Swift refused to do so, private text messages of a personal nature in Ms. Lively's possession would be made public," Freedman stated.

In the legal letter, Freedman also spoke about the motion to quash the subpoena issued to Venable LLP on May 9, filed by Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds on May 13.

"The Lively Defendants' insistence that the Subpoena seeks irrelevant information is wrong. The subpoena aims to obtain discovery relating to witness tampering and evidence spoliation."

Freedman claimed that they were aware that Swift's attorney at Venable LLP responded to Blake Lively's attorney to address these "inappropriate" and "extortionate" threats made by Gottilieb, adding:

"It is those communications that the Wayfarer Parties seek to obtain by way of subpoena, as they would evidence an attempt to intimidate and coerce a percipient witness in this litigation."

However, in a statement to the same outlet, Michael Gottilieb denied Freedman's claims, calling them "categorically false."

"We unequivocally deny all of these so-called allegations, which are cowardly sourced to supposed anonymous sources, and completely untethered from reality."

Gottilieb further called out Freedman for acting impulsively "without any evidence, and with no care for the people they are harming in the process." He claimed that they will file legal motions to hold Freedman accountable.

Subsequently, Blake Lively's motion to strike Freedman's legal letter was approved hours after Gottlieb denied these allegations, as the court considered Freedman's letter "irrelevant" and "improper," according to The New York Post.

On May 15, a rep for Lively told the outlet:

"It took the court less than 24 hours to see through Mr. Freedman’s irrelevant, improper and inflammatory accusations, strike them, remove them from the court and warn Mr. Freedman that further misconduct may be met with sanctions."

Exploring Bryan Freedman's new affidavit detailing the source's claims

Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni in Jersey City - January 12, 2024 (Image via Getty)

According to People Magazine, Justin Baldoni's chief attorney reaffirmed his claims in a signed affidavit on May 15.

Freedman claimed to have had an hour-long conversation with a "person very closely linked to Taylor Swift," whom he contacted through a "mutual friend who informed me that the individual wanted to talk," adding that they have had "several phone calls" since.

According to the outlet, the source alleged that Michael Gottilieb "requested, on Ms. Lively's behalf, that Taylor Swift make a social media statement in support of Ms. Lively given her absence from the Super Bowl that year," and blackmailed to leak '10 years' of private texts with Ms. Swift," if failed to do so.

The anonymous source also claimed that Lively asked Swift to delete their text messages "four or five months" before.

Meanwhile, the trial is scheduled for March 9, 2026, following the ongoing conflict between Justin Baldoni and Blake Lively.

