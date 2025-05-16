Perez Hilton says Justin Baldoni's lawyer must be "on his best behaviour" after Blake Lively takes "much needed win" amid Taylor Swift subpoena drama

On May 15, 2025, American columnist and blogger Perez Hilton gave his insights on Judge Lewis J. Liman's decision to grant Blake Lively's motion to dismiss a letter from Justin Baldoni's attorney the same day.

For the unversed, Baldoni's chief attorney, Bryan Freedman, filed a letter on May 14, 2025, claiming to have received information from a source likely to have "reliable information," as per People. In the legal letter, Freedman alleged that Blake's attorney, Michael Gottlieb, threatened Taylor Swift, adding:

"They demanded that Ms. Swift release a statement of support for Ms. Lively, intimating that, if Ms. Swift refused to do so, private text messages of a personal nature in Ms. Lively's possession would be made public."

According to The New York Post, Lively's legal team filed a motion to dismiss Freedman's legal letter. The Another Simple Favor star's motion was approved hours after Gottlieb denied the allegations against him.

Trending

Perez, in his recent YouTube video, noted:

"Congratulations to Cruella Lively [Blake Lively]; she just scored a much-needed win in court."

On May 15, 2025, a representative for Lively told The New York Post:

"It took the court less than 24 hours to see through Mr. Freedman’s irrelevant, improper and inflammatory accusations, strike them, remove them from the court and warn Mr. Freedman that further misconduct may be met with sanctions."

Reflecting on Blake Lively's spokesperson's comments, Perez remarked:

"The judge said today that further misuse of the court's docket may result in sanctions, so Baldon's lawyer needs to be on his best behavior."

Exploring Bryan Freedman's new affidavit, detailing the source's claims about Blake Lively's attorney

Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni in Jersey City - January 12, 2024 (Image via Getty)

After filing a legal letter to Judge Lewis Liman on May 14, Bryan Freedman reaffirmed his claims in a signed affidavit, elaborating on their source's claims.

As reported by People Magazine on May 15, 2025, Freedman claimed to have an hour-long conversation with a "person very closely linked to Taylor Swift" on February 14, 2025. Freedman claimed he had "several phone calls" with the source and got introduced to him through a "mutual friend," who told him that "the individual wanted to talk."

The source claimed that Lively's lawyer allegedly called Taylor's lawyer and "requested, on Ms. Lively's behalf, that Taylor Swift make a social media statement in support of Ms. Lively given her absence from the Super Bowl that year."

The anonymous source alleged that Lively's attorney stated, "if Ms. Swift failed to do so, Ms. Lively would release '10 years' of private texts with Ms. Swift."

In a statement to People Magazine (published on May 14), Lively's attorney, Michael Gottlieb, denied the claims made by Freedman in his legal letter filed on May 14. In his statement, Gottlieb remarked:

"This is categorically false. We unequivocally deny all of these so-called allegations, which are cowardly sourced to supposed anonymous sources, and completely untethered from reality."

He called out Bryan Freedman for acting impulsively, "without any evidence," adding:

"This is what we have come to expect from the Wayfarer parties’ lawyers, who appear to love nothing more than shooting first, without any evidence, and with no care for the people they are harming in the process. We will imminently file motions with the court to hold these attorneys accountable for their misconduct here."

Meanwhile, the trial is scheduled for March 9, 2026, following the ongoing legal conflict between It Ends With Us stars Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni.

Read more: "Highly plausible I'd say": Perez Hilton alleges Elon Musk is the sperm donor father of Amber Heard's twins

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Vaishnavi Sah Vaishnavi Sah is a Podcast and Trending News writer at Sportskeeda. With a BSc (Hons) in Botany, she found her way into the creative field through her love for writing, transforming a hobby into a career.



With 3.5 years of experience, Vaishnavi has contributed to platforms like The Wincible, Poptechculture, Louvepedia, and Aspire Alive and served as Content Head for Craving Foodies.



One of her notable achievements includes crafting website copy and content for Maella, a brand by Dimple Kapoor, who has been awarded as world's top 100 influential women.



As a self-proclaimed social media junkie and podcast enthusiast, Vaishnavi’s work is deeply rooted in her personal interests. She ensures accuracy and credibility in her content by thoroughly researching and verifying information from reliable sources.



Beyond writing, Vaishnavi enjoys dancing, gaming, long walks, and playing with and feeding every dog she comes across. Know More