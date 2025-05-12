"Highly plausible I'd say": Perez Hilton alleges Elon Musk is the sperm donor father of Amber Heard's twins

American columnist and blogger Perez Hilton addressed long-standing rumours that Amber Heard and her former partner, Elon Musk, had their embryos frozen. This was followed by Heard's announcement of the arrival of twins on May 9.

For context, in June 2022, Page Six cited a declaration from a 2022 court case, signed by Whitney Henriquez's (Heard's younger sister) close friend. The statement mentioned that Amber and Elon were involved in a legal battle "over the rights to embryos they had created together."

The statement further claimed that Elon Musk "wanted to destroy" the embryos, while "Amber tried to keep them to have a baby."

Perez Hilton, in his recent YouTube video, noted:

"Amber Herd is a mom again of more than one. Elon Musk's ex-girlfriend has announced that she's welcomed more than one baby into the world."

Reflecting on long-standing rumors that Elon Musk is the "sperm donor" of the twins, the American blogger and columnist remarked:

"There have been persistent rumors for years now that Elon is the father, aka sperm donor, of Amber's now three children. Highly plausible, I say."

A close look at Amber Heard's announcement

On Mother's Day, the Aquaman star, who currently resides in Madrid, took to Instagram to share the arrival of her twins. It was accompanied by a picture of the newborn's feet. This marks her first post on Instagram in over a year.

"Mother’s Day 2025 will be one I’ll never forget. This year, I am elated beyond words to celebrate the completion of the family I’ve strived to build for years. Today, I officially share the news that I welcomed twins into the Heard gang," Heard captioned the post.

Revealing their names, Heard wrote:

"My daughter Agnes and my son Ocean are keeping my hands (and my heart) full. When I had my first baby girl, Oonagh, four years ago, my world changed forever. I thought I couldn’t possibly burst with more joy. Well, now I am bursting times three!!!"

Amber Heard further explained that her "fertility challenges" have been humbling for her, and that she is "eternally grateful" to be able to choose this decision.

I am eternally grateful that I was able to choose this responsibly and thoughtfully. To all the moms, wherever you are today and however you got here, my dream family and I are celebrating with you. Love always, A x."

Amber Heard's relationship timeline with Elon Musk

As reported by People Magazine, the former couple met in 2013, during Musk’s appearance in Heard's 2013 film Machete Kills.

However, during the 2022 trial with ex-husband Johnny Depp, Amber Heard explained in court that they did not become "friends" until meeting at the 2016 Met Gala.

She further stated:

"I was standing in line, right in front of a gentleman. It was Elon, I didn't recognize him until we started talking. He has reminded me that we had met once before when he was with his mother."

According to the same outlet, the former couple made their relationship official via an Instagram post on April 24, 2017.

However, four months later, Amber Heard announced their breakup in another Instagram post. In the caption, Heard explained that they wanted to keep their breakup private, adding:

"Although we have broken up, Elon and I care deeply for one another and remain close."

Meanwhile, Musk commented on Amber's Instagram post on August 7, 2017, explaining that they "remain close" after their breakup.

"Although Amber and I did break up, we are still friends, remain close, and love one another. Long-distance relationships, when both partners have intense work obligations, are always difficult, but who knows what the future holds," he stated.

Amber Heard had her first daughter, Oonagh, via surrogacy in 2021, before the birth of her twins.

