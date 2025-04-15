Johnny Depp makes his Hollywood comeback with ‘Day Drinker’ after Amber Heard divorce drama

Johnny Depp is making a Hollywood comeback with his upcoming thriller movie, Day Drinker. This film will be Depp's most notable project since the legal battle with his ex-wife, Amber Heard. The defamation trial ended on June 1, 2022, with the jury ruling in Depp's favor.

Directed by Marc Webb, Day Drinker is currently in production. The film is produced by Basil Iwanyk and Erica Lee, who have also worked on the John Wick movie franchise. The film stars Johnny Depp, Madelyn Cline, Penélope Cruz, Manu Ríos, and Arón Piper, among other acclaimed supporting actors.

Johnny Depp and Penélope Cruz reunite for their fourth film, Day Drinker

On April 14, 2025, Lionsgate unveiled Depp's first look in the movie via Instagram.

Day Drinker, which is under filming in Spain, tells the tale of a cruise ship bartender (played by Madeline Cline) who meets an enigmatic passenger (played by Johnny Depp). Soon after, the two get unexpectedly involved with a criminal (Penélope Cruz).

This is the fourth film in which Depp and Cruz appear together. They have previously worked together in Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides, Blow, and Murder on the Orient Express.

Marc Webb also spoke about the movie and its production to Variety in a report published on April 14, 2025.

“I’m excited to be starting production with Johnny, Madelyn, Penelope, and this incredible cast. We’re in a beautiful location with a fantastic crew and a thrilling, ferocious story to tell. This is gonna be fun,” he said.

In recent years, Johnny Depp has been a part of the French film Jeanne du Barry and has directed Modi: Three Days on the Wing of Madness. However, unlike the Day Drinker, the two projects were not commercial plays.

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard's legal battle

Johnny Depp won a defamation suit against Amber Heard in 2022 (Image via Getty)

The legal battle between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard started following their turbulent relationship between 2012 and 2016, which ended in divorce. Heard filed for a divorce and a restraining order, claiming that Depp had been physically abusive. Depp denied these allegations, and the couple settled the divorce outside court, with Heard receiving a $7 million settlement.

In an op-ed in The Washington Post dated December 18, 2018, Amber Heard stated she was a victim of sexual abuse. The op-ed titled I spoke up against sexual violence — and faced our culture's wrath. That has to change, led to a highly public defamation trial involving Depp suing Heard and her countersuing him.

Due to the controversies surrounding the divorce, Depp was also dropped from the Fantastic Beasts Franchise in 2020 following a UK court trial. Shortly after, the defamation trial in Virginia occurred, which was televised and extensively followed.

In the June 2022 verdict, Depp was awarded $15 million in damages, which included $5 million in punitive damages (which was capped at $350,000), entitling him to $10.35 million in total. Heard also received $2 million in compensation.

Day Drinker is currently in the production stages.

