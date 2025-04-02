“Just let it go man” — Fans react to the official announcement of John Wick 5 and debate if another sequel is necessary

John Wick 5 is officially happening, with Keanu Reeves returning. Lionsgate confirmed the film at CinemaCon, along with an animated prequel and a Donnie Yen-led spinoff, Caine. Reeves will also appear in Ballerina, starring Ana de Armas, which will be released on June 6, 2025.

Though Chapter 4 hinted at Wick’s death, the studio now confirms he’s alive. Chad Stahelski is back as director, and while plot details remain secret, Lionsgate promises a fresh and worthy story.

On top of that, the anime prequel will dive into the “Impossible Task” — Wick’s legendary kill spree that freed him from the High Table to be with Helen. Reeves is even lending his voice to the animated version.

One of the first responses echoing across social media was on X when a user said,

“Just let it go man.”

That’s the general vibe from fans who feel the franchise peaked and now risks overstaying its welcome. There’s a shared sentiment that continuing Wick’s story after a supposed death scene feels unnecessary — or worse, forced.

Three comments in particular spell out that frustration.

“Give it up already, this sh*t starting to turn into Fast and Furious,” said one user.

Another states, “Should’ve stopped at John Wick 2. The last one was truly awful.”

And then there’s another one, who writes, “No one asked for a 5th John Wick movie… How long before he goes to space?”

The next batch of comments ranges from confusion to comedy.

“But he died?” one user points out.

Another questions, “This isn’t an April Fool’s joke, right?”

And someone else asks, “You mean I cried at the end of the movie for nothing???”

These fans are baffled. For them, Chapter 4 gave emotional closure. Bringing Wick back feels like undoing the whole point of that ending.

Everything you need to know about John Wick 5

Keanu Reeves (Photo by Dave J Hogan/Getty Images for Lionsgate )

John Wick 5 was officially confirmed by Lionsgate during their presentation at CinemaCon 2025, which took place in Las Vegas from March 31 to April 3. The news dropped on April 1, and despite the date, this isn’t an April Fool’s prank.

Keanu Reeves is returning to John Wick 5 as the gun-slinging hitman, and director Chad Stahelski is also back. Both have agreed on a new story, and while plot details are still under wraps, producers made it clear they wouldn’t move forward unless they had something genuinely worth doing.

John Wick 5 is being produced by longtime franchise producers Basil Iwanyk and Erica Lee, with Stahelski and Reeves also on board as producers.

Lionsgate Motion Picture Group chair Adam Fogelson told the press at CinemaCon that the team is taking their time because they want to get the next chapter right. There’s no official release date or production start yet, but the film is definitely happening.

Keanu Reeves (Photo by Poshine/GC Images)

The franchise’s growth has been steady since the first film in 2014. Chapter 4, released in 2023, made over $440 million globally and ended with Wick’s apparent death. That left fans split — some believed it was closure, and others weren’t buying it. The upcoming fifth installment will have to address that directly, though no one at Lionsgate has explained how Wick survived.

One important note: This isn’t a reboot, prequel, or reimagining. John Wick 5 continues the original timeline. Stahelski is reportedly sticking to the franchise’s grounded action style, but given all the spinoffs and crossovers coming, there’s a lot more on the table this time. What started as a revenge story has now become an entire action universe.

Stay tuned for more updates on John Wick 5.

