Is Big George Foreman based on a true story? Explained

Big George Foreman: The Miraculous Story of the Once and Future Heavyweight Champion of the World hit theaters on April 28, 2023. Directed by George Tillman Jr., the film tells the incredible story of George Foreman, a boxer known for his extraordinary comeback. Sony Pictures produced the film with a budget of $32 million.

Khris Davis stars as Foreman, with Forest Whitaker as his trainer, Doc Broadus. Sullivan Jones plays Muhammad Ali, and Jasmine Mathews portrays Foreman’s wife, Mary Joan Martelly. Now streaming on Netflix, the film showcases Foreman’s journey from poverty to world champion.

Foreman left boxing at one point but made an unexpected return at 45 to win back the heavyweight title. The film covers the highs and lows of his career in the ring, his time away from boxing as a preacher, and his work as a philanthropist. This movie offers a glimpse into the true story.

The true story behind Big George Foreman

Big George Foreman (Image via Sony Pictures Releasing)

Big George Foreman is based entirely on the true story of boxing legend George Foreman. The film traces every major event in his life starting from his rough beginnings in Houston.

It follows how he grew up in poverty surrounded by seven siblings in a struggling neighborhood. As a teenager, George got involved in street crime and often found himself in trouble. That phase of his life shifted when he joined the U.S. Job Corps. It was there he met Doc Broadus who introduced him to boxing and taught him how to channel his anger into something productive. That decision changed everything for George and set him on the path to greatness.

Within a year of learning boxing, George Foreman won gold at the 1968 Olympics. He quickly rose through the ranks, winning the heavyweight title in 1973 after defeating Joe Frazier. The film highlights both his victories and personal struggles. A key moment is the 1974 Rumble in the Jungle fight, where Muhammad Ali’s rope-a-dope strategy led to Foreman’s defeat, deeply impacting him.

His personal life began to fall apart with infidelity and poor financial decisions adding to the turmoil. In 1977 after another tough loss George suffered what he later described as a near-death experience. That moment pushed him to leave boxing entirely and turn to religion. He became a preacher and dedicated himself to helping others. He even opened a youth center to give back to his community.

Big George Foreman (Image via Sony Pictures Releasing)

Years later George’s story took another surprising turn. He decided to return to boxing in 1987 not because of fame but to save his struggling youth center. At 45 he shocked everyone by getting back in shape and eventually winning back the heavyweight title in 1994. Most people thought it was impossible but George proved otherwise.

The film stays true to Foreman’s real-life journey, showcasing his triumphs, setbacks, and personal growth.

Big George Foreman can be rented on Amazon Prime Video and Netflix.

