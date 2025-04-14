Day Drinker: Everything we know so far about Johnny Depp’s upcoming film

Lionsgate has confirmed the production of the much-anticipated movie Day Drinker by releasing the first-look picture of Johnny Depp's character. The look was unveiled through a post on its social media accounts, including X and Instagram, on April 14, 2025.

This movie marks Depp's return to Hollywood after his legal troubles with his ex-wife, Amber Heard. Marc Webb, who directed 500 Days of Summer, is in charge of Day Drinker. The movie is now being filmed in Spain, as per Variety.

Madelyn Cline plays a bartender on a private yacht who meets a mysterious guest (Depp) on a fancy boat. The story goes on, and the bartender gets involved with a dangerous criminal. The movie's plot seems to have shocking turns and intense tension as the characters' lives become linked in ways that no one could have imagined.

The film is produced by Basil Iwanyk and Erica Lee, who are known for their work on the John Wick franchise. Adam Kolbrenner and Zach Dean are also involved in the project. Kolbrenner, a producer of The Tomorrow War and Free Guy, is working closely with Dean, who also wrote the original screenplay.

Plot of Day Drinker

Day Drinker is about Kelly, a bartender on a private yacht who is played by Madelyn Cline. Her everyday life gets exciting when she meets a mysterious guest, played by Johnny Depp. As their relationship gets more complicated, Kelly is pulled into a dangerous and mysterious world where she meets Penélope Cruz as a criminal.

The movie shows how these three characters' lives are linked as they deal with a dangerous situation at sea. There are elements of crime and drama woven throughout the story.

Cast of Day Drinker

In this movie, Johnny Depp plays an unknown guest on the yacht, marking his return to major Hollywood productions. Penélope Cruz, who has worked with him previously, is also part of the cast.

Kelly, the bartender, gets caught in the story's dangerous web. Madelyn Cline, who is known for her role in Outer Banks, plays Kelly. Manu Ríos, Arón Piper, Juan Diego Botto, and Anika Boyle are in the supporting cast.

Collaboration of Johnny Depp and Penélope Cruz in Webb's next movie

Johnny Depp and Penélope Cruz work together again in Day Drinker, their fourth movie after Blow, Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides, and Murder on the Orient Express.

Depp has made significant changes to his looks in Day Drinker, as seen in the first-look picture of his character. His appearance, with less styled hair and a messier look, is different from his previous onscreen roles.

The film has a sense of mystery and suspense as Depp plays a mysterious guest on a private yacht. In the past, he has played crazy and over-the-top characters like Captain Jack Sparrow or Willy Wonka, and his upcoming character is likely to be different from those.

Day Drinker is expected to be released in theaters in 2026.

