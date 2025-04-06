How to watch The World Will Tremble at home? Digital release date, platforms, and more

The World Will Tremble will be available for digital release starting April 8, 2025. Viewers can stream the film on multiple platforms, including Apple TV+, Amazon Prime Video, and Fandango at Home. These platforms will offer both rental and purchase options for home viewing.

Ad

Set during World War II, The World Will Tremble tells the story of Michał Podchlebnik and Solomon Weiner, two prisoners who managed to escape from the Chełmno death camp.

The film highlights their bravery in exposing the horrors of the Nazi regime. This courageous act became one of the earliest firsthand accounts of the Holocaust from a person who lived through it. As they risk everything to see the horrors of the war, their story is a moving instance of how strong and brave people can be.

Ad

Trending

Demons from hell invading our world? Check out Netflix's new show HERE.

Streaming options for The World Will Tremble

Ad

For those wondering how to stream the movie at home, here’s a breakdown of all the platforms where the movie will be available. The film will be released on major digital platforms, making it easily accessible from the comfort of one's home.

Apple TV+: Available at $9.99/month

Amazon Prime Video: Available at $6.99/month

Fandango at Home: Available at $6.99/month

These streaming options offer great flexibility in terms of availability. Whether individuals prefer watching on Apple TV+, Amazon, or Fandango, one can easily rent or purchase the movie to watch at home.

Ad

What happened in The World Will Tremble?

Ad

The World Will Tremble is the untold true story of Solomon Weiner and Michał Podchlebnik, two Jewish prisoners who escaped from the Chełmno death camp. This was one of the first death camps the Nazis built during World War II.

Michał Podchlebnik and Solomon Weiner were two brave prisoners who tried to escape the camp and report on how Jews were being killed in a planned way in Nazi-occupied Europe. Their daring escape provided the world a chance to hear from someone who was there and saw the horrible things in the camp.

Ad

The movie shows how brave and determined these men were by showing the harsh conditions and difficulties they had to deal with on their dangerous escape. Their actions saved their own lives and shed light on the atrocities of the Holocaust. It remains one of the first stories to describe such tragic events.

Also read: Hearts Around the Table: Josh's Third Serving: Release date, trailer, and everything we know so far

Ad

Director Lior Geller's fascination with this narrative started more than ten years ago as he looked into his own family's Holocaust past. His research revealed Chełmno's importance, a camp mostly ignored in Holocaust history.

Unlike more well-known camps like Auschwitz and Treblinka, Chełmno was the first camp built only for mass murder, where victims were killed using gas vans.

Among the inmates compelled to incinerate the corpses of those slain in 1942 were Weiner and Podchlebnik. Knowing their destiny was sealed, they fled one night, defying the odds to the Łódź Ghetto, where they told the Jewish resistance about the atrocities they had seen.

Ad

Cast and crew of the movie

In the film, Oliver Jackson-Cohen portrays Solomon Weiner, while Jeremy Neumark Jones plays Michał Podchlebnik. The supporting cast includes Anton Lesser, David Kross, Michael Fox, Danny Scheinmann, Michael Epp, Tim Bergmann, Charlie MacGechan, and George Lenz.

The World Will Tremble will premiere on Amazon Prime on April 8, 2025.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rajasini Rajasini is an Entertainment Content Specialist at Sportskeeda holding a Master's degree in English and having a rich experience of over 8 years. Her keen interest in movies, shows, fashion, lifestyle, and wellness, and her love for the written word inspired her to take up writing professionally.



Rajasini's provides readers with a window into the dynamic world of fashion through her compelling narratives. She always conducts thorough research and double-checks information from reputable sources before incorporating it into her writing, giving top priority to maintaining ethical integrity.



Rajasini is a fan of multi-award-winning actress, philanthropist, and businesswoman Jennifer Aniston for her range as an actor. When she is not writing, Rajasini practices and teaches yoga, and designs drapes. Know More