The World Will Tremble: Release date, cast, trailer, and everything to know

Directed by Lior Geller, The World Will Tremble is an upcoming historical drama film. It sheds light on a true story about two Jewish prisoners who plan to escape prison during World War II.

Having premiered at the Miami Jewish Film Festival on January 16, 2025, the film is scheduled to be released theatrically on March 14, 2025. The official synopsis of the movie reads:

The incredible, untold true story of how a group of prisoners attempt a seemingly impossible escape from the first Nazi death camp in order to provide the first eyewitness account of the Holocaust.

When will The World Will Tremble be released?

A still from The World Will Tremble (Image via oliverjacksoncohen.net)

As mentioned, The World Will Tremble will be in theaters from March 14, 2025. The movie will chronicle the story of two Jewish prisoners named Solomon Wiener and Michael Podchlebnik who come up with a daring plan to escape the Chełmno extermination camp during World War II.

In January 1942, Wiener and Podchlebnik were able to escape the extermination camp. They were also among the first few people who were able to provide eyewitness accounts about the mass murders carried out by the German regime.

The Chełmno extermination camp was located 31 miles from the Polish city of Łódź. This camp was unlike the other concentration camps. It was one of the six camps solely made for the mass murder of thousands of people at the hands of the Germans. This particular camp was for the execution of the Jews in Poland.

Who stars in The World Will Tremble?

A still from The World Will Tremble (Image via Vertical)

Oliver Jackson-Cohen plays the role of the Holocaust survivor Solomon Wiener, originally known as Szlama Ber Winer. Jackson-Cohen is most widely known for his roles in Mike Flanagan's Netflix horror TV series, The Haunting of Hill House and The Haunting of Bly Manor.

Jeremy Neumark Jones appears as Michael Podchlebnik, originally known as Mordechaï Podchlebnik or Michał Podchlebnik. Jones has appeared in TV series like Belgravia and The Last Feed. His grandparents were German Jews who shifted to England because of the Nazi regime.

Other members of the cast include:

Charlie MacGechan (Pennyworth) as Wolf

Michael Fox (Downton Abbey) as Monik

Michael Epp (The Brutalist) as Lenz

David Kross (The Reader) as Lange

Anton Lesser (The Crown, Game of Thrones) as Rabbi Schulman

Tim Bergmann (Regular Guys) as Burmeister

George Lenz (Autumn Blood) as Gustav

Danny Scheinmann (Stan & Ollie) as Goldman

A look at the trailer of The World Will Tremble

A trailer for the movie was released on February 25, 2025. It offers a glimpse at the harrowingly true untold story that inspired the film. You can watch the trailer below:

Direction and production

Sufo Evtimov, Lior Geller, Arthur Landon, Naomi Levari, Phillip J. Roth, and Saar Yogev produce the movie. Lior Geller is an Oscar-nominated Israeli-American filmmaker who has taken up various duties in the film production process behind the scenes. He is known for directing projects like We Die Young and the TV series Hatched.

The Wide Angle director spent over a decade researching the Holocaust war drama. He not only talked to the families of Weiner and Podchlebnik but also worked with historians and Jerusalem’s Yad Vashem Holocaust Memorial Center.

The World Will Tremble will be in theaters in the U.S. from March 14, 2025.

