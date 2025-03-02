Douglas Is Cancelled: Release date, cast, trailer and everything we know so far

Douglas Is Cancelled is an upcoming four-episode British comedy drama miniseries with Steven Moffat at the helm. As the title suggests, the show shines a spotlight on the cancel culture that has been prevalent on the internet for years now.

It was released in the UK in 2024, and is set to premiere in the U.S. on March 6 on BritBox. In the series, a news anchor's life goes upside down after a tweet is made about a s*xist joke he made at a wedding. The events that follow complicate his personal and professional lives.

When will Douglas Is Cancelled be released?

A still from Douglas Is Cancelled (Image via Hartswood Films)

Douglas Is Cancelled premiered in the UK on June 27, 2024, and weekly on the TV channel ITV1. All four episodes were immediately available for watching on ITVX. In the U.S., the show is scheduled for release on BritBox on March 6, 2025.

Here are the release timings for different timezones:

Time Zone

Release Time

Pacific Time (PT)

12:00 AM

Mountain Time (MT)

1:00 AM

Central Time (CT)

2:00 AM

Eastern Time (ET)

3:00 AM

Greenwich Mean Time (GMT)

8:00 AM

What is Douglas Is Cancelled about?

As revealed by the show's production company Hartswood Films, the official synopsis reads:

"Douglas Bellowes is a national treasure, and for the past 10 years he’s been a mainstay of British Television presenting a daily current affairs show. He’s comfortable, middle-aged, and famous, none of which does him any favours when a mysterious accusatory tweet appears."

It continues:

"The situation continues to snowball after being retweeted by Douglas’ younger, steelier co-host, Madeline. She claims it’s her way of supporting him – but can he trust her? With the tweet gaining traction, Douglas is at risk of being cancelled and losing it all, unless he accepts Madeline’s offer of help."

Is there a trailer?

Yes, BritBox released a trailer for the series on Feb 26, 2025, on YouTube as well as its official Instagram page @britboxtv. The 1 minute 45 seconds clip starts with Douglas and Madeline appearing to be a synergistic team before Douglas's producer, Toby pulls him aside and tells him about the tweet.

Within a matter of seconds in the trailer, things escalate as the tweet goes viral and Douglas's family learns about it. While his daughter asks what the joke was, his wife, who is a newspaper editor, tries to find out the truth behind the joke. As things unfold, the viewers learn that there is more than what meets the eye.

Who stars in the show?

British actor Hugh Bonneville stars as Douglas Bellowes, the lead presenter of Live at Six news, whose career is threatened by a tweet made about a s*xist joke that he doesn't remember making at a wedding. Bonneville is most widely known for his role as Robert Crawley, Earl of Grantham, in the period drama series, Downtown Abbey.

Karen Gillan appears as Douglas's younger co-presenter, Madeline Crow who retweets the tweet and claims that it is her way of shoiwng support for Douglas. Gillan is known for her role as Amy Pond, the companion to the Eleventh Doctor in the acclaimed TV series, Doctor Who. She is also well-known for playing the character Nebula in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Several other actors appear in the show. Here is a list of those:

Alex Kingston as Sheila Bellowes, Douglas’s wife and a newspaper editor

Madeleine Power as Claudia Bellowes, Douglas’s daughter and political activist

Ben Miles as Toby, Douglas’s producer

Joe Wilkinson as Tom, Toby’s driver

Nick Mohammed as Morgan, a comedy writer working for Live at Six

Simon Russell Beale as Bently, Douglas’s agent

Kirsty Wark as Interviewer

Douglas Is Cancelled will be available for streaming on BritBox from March 6.

