Premiering on April 5, 2025, Hearts Around the Table: Josh's Third Serving is sure to draw in viewers with its touching mix of love and community. With the release of this movie, the third in a series that follows the lives of four adults who meet Angie (Mindy Cohn) at Sunday suppers and find love and family with her.

Hearts Around the Table: Josh's Third Serving shows how teachers Josh and Ella are surprised by problems that arise when money for after-school programs is cut.

When the two work together to raise money for the cause, sparks fly between them that they didn't expect. As the story goes on, Josh and Ella's rivalry as teachers turns into a deeper connection, which leads to both romantic and funny moments.

Hearts Around the Table: Josh's Third Serving releases on April 5, 2025

Hearts Around the Table: Josh's Third Serving: Release date, trailer, and everything we know so far (Image via Hallmark)

Hearts Around the Table: Josh's Third Serving is scheduled to air on Saturday, April 5, at 8 pm ET/PT on the Hallmark Channel.

Hallmark Channel has teamed up with streaming services, including Peacock, Philo, Sling TV, and Fubo, for those who are unable to watch the movie on cable. Though a UK premiere date is still unconfirmed, fans all around may look forward to announcements on its availability.

Plot of Hearts Around the Table: Josh's Third Serving

Hearts Around the Table: Josh's Third Serving follows Josh and Ella, two teachers who face the difficult task of fundraising after the school's after-school program sees its funding cut. The pair must work together to secure a large donation, all while navigating their professional rivalry.

Along the way, they discover a mutual attraction, and their relationship grows beyond just school competition. The movie presents a mix of romance, humor, and lovable moments, making it an entertaining watch.

Cast of the movie

Jake Epstein stars as Josh, a role familiar to many Canadian television viewers. Stephanie Bennett plays Ella, a teacher who becomes Josh’s partner in both fundraising and romance. Mindy Cohn reprises her role as Angie, the foster mother who hosts the Sunday suppers.

Looking into the trailer of the Hallmark movie

The trailer for Hearts Around the Table: Josh's Third Serving opens with a light-hearted introduction as Josh meets Ella.

Josh's initial reaction to Ella is one of amusement as he jokes, "Hi, you must be the new English teacher." Their first encounter conveys a competitive spirit. These two appear to be at loggerheads.

The main conflict of the film, as the trailer unfolds, is Josh and Ella working together to save an after-school program from funding cuts. Initially hesitant, they soon understand that their common love of teaching and student support forms an unmistakable connection.

Among all school activities and fundraising campaigns, their professional competition begins to change into something more intimate.

The trailer further reveals the blossoming connection between the two teachers, with both of them trying to navigate their growing feelings. Josh, who was once consumed by the rivalry, now confesses his feelings, "I'm falling in love with the music teacher."

There are also touching scenes in the trailer from Sunday dinners with the adults and Angie, who is the foster mother who brought them together. As Josh and Ella work to raise money for their cause, their feelings for each other grow stronger. The trailer suggests that their relationship will have both difficult and enjoyable times.

Josh confesses at one point, "I'm falling in love with the music teacher." The trailer ends with the statement "This just got a lot more complicated," suggesting the personal and romantic changes to come in the film.

