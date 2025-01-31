What is Hallmark's Loveuary all about? Everything to know

Hallmark’s Loveuary focuses on four new movies that will premiere on the Hallmark channel in February on weekends. The movies are An Unexpected Valentine, The Wish Swap, Return to Office, and Sisterhood, Inc.

Given that the Christmas season has concluded, the January theme, "Winter Escape," led viewers on an imaginary vacation to Argentina, Ireland, Antarctica, and Belgium via various films like My Argentine Heart, Polar Opposites.

All these had enthralling shooting locations, speculator casts, and unmitigated plots.

Hallmark's final Winter Escape film ended with The Perfect Setting. As winter draws to a close and February and Valentine's Day approach, the promotion has a new theme for this month of love called Loveuary and multiple new releases.

Trending

Hallmark’s Loveuary movies in order

1) An Unexpected Valentine

An Unexpected Valentine will premiere on the Hallmark channel on February 1 at 8 pm ET. This Loveuary movie stars 42-year-old American Actress Lacey Chabert as Hannah and 43-year-old American actor Robert Buckley as Finn in lead roles.

The movie's plot revolves around Hannah, who finds a lost engagement ring and is determined to return it to its owner.

On Hannah's journey to return the ring, she has a chance encounter with Finn on Valentine’s Day. The newly formed duo overcome obstacles to bring the ring back in time for the couple’s special day.

This journey meanwhile leads them to discover an undeniable spark between each other, which is the essential plot point in the movie.

Hallmark describes this film as:

"A chance encounter on Valentine's Day brings Hannah and Finn together as they race through New York City to return a lost engagement ring and save one couple's special day."

2) The Wish Swap

The Wish Swap will premiere on the Hallmark channel on February 8 at 8 pm ET. This Loveuary movie stars 34-year-old Canadian actress Emily Tennant as Casey and 34-year-old Canadian actor Jake Foy as Henry among others.

This Hallmark movie revolves around two strangers Casey and Henry who are controlled by fate. Both of the aforementioned characters coincidently have their birthdays on the same day and they unknowingly celebrate it in the same restaurant and make their wish at the same time.

2Their wishes are granted, however, swapped.

3) Return to Office

Stills from Return to Office [Image via Hallmark]

Return to Office will air on the Hallmark Channel on February 15 at 8 pm ET. It is a rom-com starring Janel Paris and Scott Michael in lead roles among others.

This film begins with two coworkers, known only as Mr. Tuesday and Ms. Monday, arriving at the workplace on a strange timetable and exchanging charming notes.

This creates a spark between them. Hallmark describes this film as:

"After making the return to the office on a hybrid schedule, two coworkers known to each other only as Ms. Monday and Mr. Tuesday start sending friendly notes, sparking an office romance."

4) Sisterhood, Inc.

Stills from Sisterhood, Inc.[Image via Hallmark]

Sisterhood, Inc. will premiere on the Hallmark channel on February 22 at 8 pm ET. It stars Rachel Leigh Cook, Daniella Monet, and Leonidas Gulaptis.

This film revolves around Megan, a corporate executive who is worried about her sister’s chaotic life. To fix the chaos, and to revamp her sister’s life she takes a bold step and next up finds herself falling in love with a psych professor.

Which of the above Hallmark movies are you excited about? Let us know in the comments below.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback