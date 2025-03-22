Hearts Around the Table: Jenna's First Love on Hallmark: Full list of cast

Hearts Around the Table: Jenna's First Love, premiering on March 22, 2025, at 8/7c as part of Hallmark’s Spring Into Love 2025 lineup, introduces viewers to a touching story of rekindled romance and family bonds. The film follows nonprofit event planner Jenna Whitaker, who is tasked with organizing a major charity gala for billionaire Tom Redlands.

Filming for Hearts Around the Table: Jenna’s First Love took place in Ontario’s Georgian Bay and Newmarket regions, utilizing their lakeside charm and historic streets. The film is helmed by Marco Deufemia and features a cast led by Ashley Newbrough, Steve Lund, and Mindy Cohn.

Hearts Around the Table: Jenna's First Love: Full cast list

1) Ashley Newbrough as Jenna Whitaker

Ashley Newbrough plays Jenna Whitaker in the movie (Image via Getty)

In Hearts Around the Table: Jenna's First Love, Ashley Newbrough plays Jenna Whitaker, a nonprofit event planner. Jenna is hired to coordinate a charity gala for billionaire Tom Redlands. However, her professional assignment becomes complicated when she discovers she must work alongside Andrew Clarington, Tom’s close associate and her former high school partner.

As the plot of Hearts Around the Table: Jenna's First Love progresses, Jenna is pulled between her current career goals and lingering feelings from her past relationship. The film also explores Jenna’s family background, as she was raised in foster care by Angie Hartman and remains closely connected to her foster siblings through their weekly Sunday dinners.

Ashley Newbrough is a Canadian-American actress originally from Toronto. She is recognized for her recurring and lead roles in television and film, including The CW’s Privileged, where she starred as Sage Baker.

Her early work includes appearances in shows such as Degrassi: The Next Generation, 1-800-Missing, and Rent A Goalie. In addition to Hearts Around the Table: Jenna's First Love, her Hallmark portfolio features projects like Love Under the Stars, Christmas Love Letter, Small Town Christmas, and Love in Glacier National: A National Park Romance.

2) Steve Lund as Andrew Clarington

Steve Lund portrays Andrew Clarington in Hearts Around the Table: Jenna's First Love. Andrew is the trusted associate of billionaire Tom Redlands and Jenna Whitaker's former romantic partner.

As the storyline of Hearts Around the Table: Jenna's First Love unfolds, Andrew is challenged to reconcile with his past decisions, including breaking up with Jenna years earlier. His role explores themes of jealousy, regret, and personal transformation as he navigates unresolved emotions.

Lund, originally from Nova Scotia, transitioned from a hockey career to acting after completing his studies at Vancouver Film School, as per Hallmark.com. Early in his acting journey, he secured roles in series such as Blue Mountain State and Haven, followed by a series regular role in Space’s Bitten.

He has since been a recurring face in Hallmark films like Unlocking Christmas, Love Upstream, and A Mrs. Miracle Christmas. Lund’s other notable credits include appearances in Schitt’s Creek, Reign, The Banana Splits Movie, and Wildhood.

3) Mindy Cohn as Angie Hartman

Mindy Cohn plays Angie Hartman in the movie (Image via Getty)

In Hearts Around the Table: Jenna's First Love, Mindy Cohn plays Angie Hartman, the foster mother who raised Jenna and her siblings. Angie is the story's emotional anchor, bringing her family together for weekly Sunday dinners, a tradition that frames the movie's narrative. As Jenna navigates the complexities of organizing the charity gala and reconnecting with her past, Angie provides steady support and guidance.

Mindy Cohn is widely recognized for her role as Natalie Green in The Facts of Life, a series she starred in from 1979 to 1988. Discovered by the show’s producers during a visit to Westlake High School, she later appeared on shows including Diff’rent Strokes, 21 Jump Street, and Charles in Charge, as per Hallmark.com. Cohn voiced Velma in Warner Bros.’ Scooby-Doo franchise for over a decade and has appeared in Palm Royale on Apple+ and the upcoming film Billy Knight.

4) Al Mukadam as Tom Redlands

Al Mukadam plays Tom Redlands in Hearts Around the Table: Jenna's First Love, a billionaire philanthropist who hires Jenna to organize a major charity gala. Tom’s growing interest in Jenna introduces a romantic tension with Andrew Clarington, adding complexity to Jenna’s personal and professional decisions in the Hallmark movie. His character is depicted as sincere and supportive, further complicating Jenna’s emotional journey.

Mukadam is a Canadian actor and writer, born in Toronto, Ontario, in 1984. He is known for his roles in projects such as Miss Sloane, Kodachrome, and The Detail. His television credits include playing Brady Dhawan in The Way Home.

As per IMDb, Mukadam has earned several award nominations, including multiple Canadian Screen Awards for his work in Pretty Hard Cases and Spun Out. Additionally, he was a Gemini Award nominee for Radio Free Roscoe in 2004 and a 2023 New Media Film Festival nominee for Sam, Dev & Ange.

Supporting cast and their characters

Jake Epstein as Josh Adler

Mishael Morgan as Shari Adams

Kathryn Davis as Kiki Mercer

Marie Dame as Marsha Cutler

Eve Crawford as Margaret Clarington

Gillian Mauro as Terry

Kato Alexander as Sam

Klé McKoy as Arthur

Justice James as Rory Nelson

Production, direction, and plot details

Hearts Around the Table: Jenna's First Love is directed by Marco Deufemia and written by Paula Tiberius. The film is produced by Jessica Reis, alongside executive producers Stan Hum, Beth Stevenson, and Nancy Yeaman. Peter Durst serves as associate producer, while Donald Teuma-Castelletti takes on the role of line producer.

The technical crew includes Aldo Quirván as the cinematographer and Ramsha Nasir as editor, with Maria John as the production designer and Nicole Lankar as the art director. Kenda Hoggan is the costume designer, and Sharine Taylor handled the set decoration. The film's score is composed by Stephen Krecklo and Sean Nimmons-Paterson.

Hearts Around the Table: Jenna's First Love is part of Hallmark’s broader Hearts Around the Table movie collection, originally titled The Hearts of Robin Lane. Set against cozy towns and lakeside settings, the story explores themes of second chances and emotional reconciliation. Filming for Hearts Around the Table: Jenna's First Love took place in Ontario, primarily in Georgian Bay and Newmarket, from August to November 2024.

The logline for the movie on the Hallmark channel reads:

"Jenna plans a charity event for Billionaire Tom Redlands. But working with Tom's right hand Andrew is proving difficult, especially since Jenna and Andrew have a romantic history."

Stay tuned for more updates.

