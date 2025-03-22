8 movies to watch while waiting for Culpa Nuestra

Fans of the Culpable series are gearing up for the forthcoming premiere of Culpa Nuestra, the movie version of Mercedes Ron's best-selling book. The third installment has elements of romance, conflict, and emotional tension as it carries on the dramatic and passionate love story between Noah and Nick.

Ad

Although the official release date is still to be announced, several movies investigate related subjects of forbidden love and passionate relationships. Adapted from books or with similar narratives, these films offer a substitute for those who enjoy stories that portray complex relationships and strong emotional ties.

After, Through My Window, The Kissing Booth, and more movies that share thematic similarities with Culpa Nuestra

1) After (2019)

Ad

Trending

Ad

After is a romance drama modeled on Anna Todd's book. The movie centers on committed college student Tessa Young (Josephine Langford) as she meets rebellious and emotionally complicated young man Hardin Scott (Hero Fiennes Tiffin).

The plot is based on ideas of emotional turmoil, self-discovery, and the difficulties of trust in love relationships. Since After is the first book in a series, viewers can keep tracking Tessa and Hardin's developing narrative in the follow-through. The love-hate dynamic and emotional conflicts in After fits the relationship dynamics in Culpa Nuestra.

Ad

2) Through My Window (2022)

Through My Window (Image via Netflix)

Originally based on Ariana Godoy's book Through My Window, it chronicles the life of Raquel (Clara Galle), a young woman who has long admired her neighbor Ares (Julio Peña). Member of a rich and powerful family, Ares distances himself from Raquel. However, a complex and strong relationship grows as their interactions get more frequent.

Ad

The movie depicts forbidden attraction, personal freedom, and economic differences. Emotional ups and downs abound in Raquel and Ares' love mirrors the difficulties Noah and Nick encounter in Culpa Nuestra. Fans of intense love stories will find the film appropriate, given its dramatic tone and emphasis on personal conflicts.

3) Three Steps Above Heaven (2010)

Three Steps Above Heaven (Image via Cangrejo Films)

Spanish romance drama Three Steps Above Heaven stars a young woman from an affluent family, Babi (Maria Valverde), and a rebellious young man with a troubled past, Hache (Mario Casas). Their love story takes place among personal hardships, family criticism, and social class divisions.

Ad

The movie presents ideas of young, reckless behavior and strong emotions. Babi and Hache's backgrounds differ greatly, which generates conflict throughout the movie and adds to its emotional impact. Like Culpa Nuestra, this movie explores the challenges two people from disparate backgrounds handle in their love for one another.

4) Beautiful Disaster (2023)

Ad

Based on Jamie McGuire's book, Beautiful Disaster chronicles the tale of Travis (Dylan Sprouse) and Abby (Virginia Gardner). While Travis is an underground fighter noted for his reckless behavior, Abby is resolved to leave behind her troubled past. Their relationship starts as a challenge but quickly becomes something more complicated.

The movie portrays emotional baggage, trust, and personal change. For viewers interested in stormy relationships, Abby and Travis' dynamic reflects the strong bond between Noah and Nick in Culpa Nuestra.

Ad

5) The Kissing Booth (2018)

Still from the trailer of The Kissing Booth (Image via Netflix)

Adapted from Beth Reekles' book, The Kissing Booth chronicles Elle Evans (Joey King) and her unannounced romantic relationship with Noah Flynn (Jacob Elordi), her best friend's older brother. The movie follows Elle as she negotiates the difficulties of keeping their relationship under wraps and handling the fallout from their romance.

Ad

Moreover, The Kissing Booth explores friendship, secrecy, and personal development. Although it has a different tone than some of the other movies on this list, it still examines the complexity of young love. It shares with Culpa Nuestra the emotional conflicts and difficulties of forbidden relationships.

6) Endless Love (2014)

Ad

Endless Love, a retelling of the 1981 movie, chronicles the tale of Jade (Gabriella Wilde) and David (Alex Pettyfer). David's background is more modest, and Jade comes from a rich and protective family. Jade's family strongly opposes their close relationship, which causes problems and challenges throughout their romance.

Themes of first love, rebellion, and parental intervention in the movie fit the major conflicts in Culpa Nuestra. The narrative looks at the emotional intensity of young relationships and the challenges that follow when outside pressure threatens to split two people who love each other intensely.

Ad

7) Midnight Sun (2018)

Still from the trailer of Midnight Sun (Image via Open Road Films)

Centered on Katie Price (Bella Thorne), a young woman with a rare medical condition keeping her from being in direct sunlight, Midnight Sun is a romance drama. She has restrictions but connects with Charlie (Patrick Schwarzenegger), which sets off a sincere and emotional love story.

Ad

Midnight Sun delves into themes of love, sacrifice, and the difficulties presented by outside events, while Culpa Nuestra has a different tone. Attracting viewers who value romance stories with great emotional stakes, the movie emphasizes fleeting events and emotional depth.

8) Purple Hearts (2022)

Still from the trailer of Purple Hearts (Image via Netflix)

Purple Hearts chronicles the story of struggling musician Cassie (Sofia Carson) and Marine Luke (Nicholas Galitzine). They consent to a marriage of convenience to handle their different personal and financial difficulties. However, their relationship veers unexpectedly and results in real emotions as they spend time together.

Ad

The movie looks at ideas of obligation, selflessness, and unplanned romance. For those who enjoy tales about love that develops under unusual circumstances, Cassie and Luke's changing relationship offers emotional conflicts and interesting but slow character development.

Fans can watch these films with similar themes while Culpa Nuestra is under production. Every movie portrays forbidden love, emotional strife, and great character dynamics.

Specifically, Through My Window and Three Steps Above Heaven show relationships in passionate, demanding, and personal development. Beautiful Disaster, The Kissing Booth, and Endless Love depict youth, rebellion, and family intervention. Meanwhile, unforgettable love, with emotional depth and personal transformation, permeates Midnight Sun and Purple Hearts.

The above films present substitutes for the dramatic and passionate narratives of love in Culpa Nuestra. Both modern and classic romance tales will transport readers on emotional trips forward to Noah and Nick's story.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback