Royal-ish on Hallmark: Main list of cast

Hallmark’s upcoming romantic film Royal-ish will premiere on the Hallmark channel on March 15, at 8 pm ET. It is directed by Roger M Bobb and written by Teri Wilson.

This romance stars Nichole Sakura as Lacey, Francesca Europa as Princess Caitriona Rose and William Moseley as Henry in lead roles among others. Royal-ish is the third Royalty film this March.

It was shot in and around County Wicklow, Ireland, because of its beautiful landscapes, gardens, and castles providing the Hallmark project with a royal setting.

Royal-ish: Main cast list

1) Nichole Sakura as Lacey

A Still of actress Nicole Sakura who stars as Lacey [Image via Getty]

Japanese-American actress, Nicole Sakura has gained fame for her role as Cheyenne Thompson in the NBC TV series Superstore (2015-2021).

She has been in many notable TV shows and films, including Shameless (2014-2016), Maggie (2021-2022), Everyday (2010), Teenage Cocktail (2016), Lazer Team 2 (2017), The Finnish Line (2024), and more.

Nichole Sakura stars as Lacey in the film Royal-ish. Hallmark describes her character as an amusement park employee, who plays the role of a princess to entertain children.

2) Francesca Europa as Princess Caitriona Rose

10-year-old Irish child actress, Francesca Europa has captured hearts with her roles in TV shows and films such as The House Across the Street (2022), My Norwegian Holiday (2023), and Florence (2024) among others.

In the film Royal-ish, Francesca Europa stars as Princess Caitriona Rose, who is an 8-year-old princess. She visits an amusement park and becomes friends with an employee named Lacey, who is also a princess in the amusement park, but only to entertain children.

The promotion has not yet revealed more information about the character of Princess Caitriona Rose.

3) William Moseley as Henry

A still of William Moseley who stars as Henry. [Image via Getty]

English actor William Moseley is popular for his previous appearance in the trilogy of The Chronicles of Narnia (2005–2010), for which he won a Kids’ Choice Award and nominations for Young Artist Award and Saturn Award.

He has been in several films and Tv shows including Don Cheadle Is Captain Planet (2011), The Silent Mountain (2014), The Little Mermaid (2018), On the Line (2022), Perception (2012), The Royals (2015-2018), Christmas in Notting Hill (2023) and more.

In Royal-ish William Moseley stars as Henry, the father of Princess Caitriona Rose. Henry invites Lacey to his kingdom and hires her to be the new governess.

Other cast members

Sophia Adli as Ava Lee

Emily Swain as Queen Eloise

Plot details

The plot of this upcoming Hallmark release revolves around its protagonist Lacey, an employee of an amusement park. Lacey’s job is to play the role of a princess and entertain children and customers.

During her work, she comes across a real-life princess, Caitriona Rose. The two become quite close, when Princess Caitriona Rose’s father, Henry, decides to invite Lacey to their country and recruit her to be the new governess. This changes Lacey’s life and takes her on a new journey that might bring a little romance to her life.

Hallmark describes this film as:

“Lacey is an amusement park princess who befriends 8-year-old Rose, a real-life princess, and is recruited by her handsome father to travel their kingdom and be the new governess”.

Royal-ish premieres on the Hallmark Channel on March 15, at 8 pm ET.

