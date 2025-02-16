Return to Office on Hallmark: Main list of Cast

Return to Office is a Hallmark film that premiered on the Hallmark channel on February 15 at 8 pm ET.

Return to Office is directed by Peter Benson. Steven J. Kung is in charge of the teleplay and the script. Matt Drake joins the team as the executive producer, followed by Jeremy Kulyk, who serves as the line producer.

This Hallmark project stars Janel Parrish and Scott Michael Foster in lead roles, among others. This is the third film in Hallmark’s Loveuary lineup.

Return to Office: Cast list

1) Janel Parrish as Liv

A still of Janel Parrish (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images for Lionsgate)

Janel Parrish, the 36-year-old actress and producer, gained recognition in the industry, landing her role as Mona in Pretty Little Liars (2010-2017). Janel's acting credits include To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before (2014), High School Possession (2014), Tiger (2018), Christmas is Cancelled (2021), and many more.

She has also starred in many Hallmark movies, including Haunted Wedding (2024), Sugarplummed (2024), and Never Been Chris’d (2023).

Janel Parrish stars as Liv, also known as Ms Monday, in Return to Office. Liv is the Director of Corporate Strategy at a firm. She looks very organized in her office work, as hinted by the film’s sneak peek that was released on YouTube.

In the film, she is described as an all-business type who manages her professional commitments while having a romantic relationship with her coworker, Tom. Liv's role in the Return to Office represents the difficulties of juggling a busy schedule and personal connections.

2) Scott Michael Foster as Tom

A still of Scott Michael Foster (Photo by Sarah Morris/Getty Images)

Scott Michael Foster is an American actor widely recognized for his role as Captain John Paul Jones in the ABC Family series Greek (2007 -2011).

Foster has been in shows and films, including Chasing Life (2014-2015), Crazy Ex-Girlfriend (2017-2019), Choose Love (2023), Teenage Dirtbag (2009), In The Key Of Love (2019), and more.

In Return to Office, Scott Michael Foster stars as Tom, also known as Mr Tuesday. He Is Liv's coworker, and their relationship evolves through a series of interactions featuring charming sticky notes left on their shared desk, leading to a deeper bond.

3) Erik Gow as Chad

Vancouver actor Erik Gow is most recognized for his role as Mr. Parker on DC's Legends of Tomorrow (2016-2022). His acting credits include Christmas Takes Flight (2021), Darkvision(2021), A Big Fat Family Christmas (2022), Send it to the Roeddes (2022), and more. In Hallmark’s project Return to Office, Eric Gow stars as Chad.

Other cast members, according to IMDb

Sarah Formosa as Jackie

Shaughnessy O’Brien as Hostess

Return to Office plot

Hallmark’s movie, Return to Office, centers on coworkers who fall in love with one another after having to share a desk after their workplace switches to be on a hybrid schedule.

Liv, who works for a tech company as a corporate strategist, plays a key role in her company’s acquisitions of Artist Axis, a social media part-time business focused on art.

She returns to work on a hybrid schedule after working remotely for a while. Liv works part-time in the office and shares a workstation with a stranger named Tom, the art director for Artist Axis.

The two leave messages for one other on their shared workstation, communicating only through charming notes. They refer to the days of the week that they are at the office by calling each other Mr. Tuesday and Ms. Monday instead of revealing their identities.

Things become complicated when Liv discovers Mr. Tuesday's true identity through his mother at the quilting class, which Liv had volunteered for.

The situation becomes awkward because she knows who he is, but he has no idea who she is. When their major employer turns into a shared enemy and threatens the survival of Artist Axis, their challenges intensify. However, Liv and Tom realize that while their jobs bring them together, the workplace itself isn't necessary to maintain their connection.

