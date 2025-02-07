The Wish Swap on Hallmark: Full list of cast

A new Hallmark movie called The Wish Swap will premiere on the Hallmark channel on February 8 at 8 pm ET. This is the second film on the Hallmark Channel’s Loveuary lineup and has a runtime of one hour and 30 minutes.

Charles Cooper serves as the producer, Betsy Morris as the writer, and David I. Strasser is the director for this Hallmark project. Meanwhile, Michael Barbuto serves as the supervising producer, while David I. Strasser and Joel S. Rice are the executive producers.

As implied by the title, The Wish Swap is a romance with Emily Tennant and Jake Foy playing the major characters.

The Wish Swap: Cast List

1) Emily Tennant as Casey

Canadian Actress Emily Tennant plays the character of Casey in The Wish Swap. Casey is the protagonist of this Hallmark project, who shares and celebrates her birthday on the same day with a stranger.

Tennant landed her first role in the romantic comedy titled Personally Yours (2000). Apart from that, she has starred in Zombie Punch (2009) and was also a frequent character on American Television's comedy-horror series Kingdom Hospital (2004) and a recurring character in comedy sci-fi series Dirk Gently's Holistic Detective Agency (2016-17).

2) Jake Foy as Henry

Canadian Actor Jake Foy started his acting journey by landing a lead role in the short film Miranda (2014). Foy has appeared in many movies including Star Trek Beyond (2016), Designated Survivor (2019), Love in Store (2020), and more. He is famed for his role as King James in a series titled Reign on The CW (2013-17), and also as Tuff McMurray in Hallmark's Ride (2023).

Jake Foy plays Henry in The Wish Swap. A budding romance between Henry and Casey will be a significant component of the movie as hinted by Hallmark. The promotion however has not yet given any specifics about Henry's character.

3) Nathan Witte as Spencer

A still of Nathan Witte (Photo by Arturo Holmes/WireImage)

Nathan Witte began his career in the TV industry by doing stand-in work and background parts for regional TV series and motion pictures.

His ambitions took him to Vancouver in 2007, where he quickly found success, landing parts in the TV series The Assistants (2009), and movies including Finder of Lost Children (2009), Gutterballs (2008), Hellcats (2010), and more.

In The Wish Swap, Nathan Witte plays the character of Spencer. Hallmark has not revealed any information about this character yet.

Other cast members as revealed by IMDb

Matt Hamilton as Simon

Jason Fernandes as Peter

Molly Saunders as Charlotte

Plot Summary

The Wish Swap centers on the fateful connection between two strangers, Casey and Henry. Their birthdays fall on the same date, and they happen to celebrate their birthdays at the same restaurant, making birthday wishes at the same time, which are granted.

However, the duo end up getting each other's wishes. To learn more about the swapping of birthday wishes, tune into the Hallmark channel on Saturday.

Hallmark describes the second Loveuary film in its February lineup as:

"When Casey and Henry celebrate their birthdays at the same restaurant, they make birthday wishes at the same time, which are granted. However, they end up getting each other's wishes."

The Wish Swap will premiere on the Hallmark channel on February 8 at 8 pm ET.

