Where was An Unexpected Valentine filmed? Major shooting locations explored

An Unexpected Valentine, Hallmark’s newest romantic comedy TV movie, may be set in New York, but most of the filming actually took place in Canada. While some footage may feature in NYC, the majority of production was done up north.

Robert Buckley, who stars alongside Lacey Chabert in the film, shared this during an interview with Deck the Hallmark. The interview was published on Bramble Jam Media's YouTube channel on Saturday, February 1. He shared his excitement about working with Chabert.

“When they said Lacey Chabert, I threw my elbows up, I was just like ‘this is so great!’ and ‘I’ve made the big leagues! I’ve made the big leagues!’”

Trending

He also said:

"So I opened up my trunk of wigs and I pulled out my best wigs and I flew up to Canada and I gave them 15 days of my best."

Directed by Michael Robison, An Unexpected Valentine premiered on Saturday, February 1. The film follows Hannah (starring Chabert) and Finn (starring Buckley), who cross paths on Valentine’s Day and go on an adventure through New York to return a lost engagement ring. Their mission is to make sure one couple’s special day isn’t ruined.

Though New York serves as the movie’s backdrop, Canada is where the major film locations happened.

Read more: An Unexpected Valentine on Hallmark: Full list of Cast

Greater Vancouver stands in for New York in An Unexpected Valentine

Most of the production of An Unexpected Valentine happened in Vancouver as a stand-in for New York (Image via Hallmark)

While An Unexpected Valentine is set in New York, it was actually filmed entirely in British Columbia, primarily in Greater Vancouver.

The film’s production took place over a few weeks, from late October to November 2024. Thanks to Vancouver’s modern vibe, the city doubled as the Big Apple, with its streets and architecture closely resembling those of New York.

According to Moviedelic, film crews were spotted near Rogers Arena in downtown Vancouver during the shoot. While several scenes were filmed on location in city streets and local businesses, many were shot on a soundstage at Lumostage Virtual Production in Langley Township.

This isn’t the first time Vancouver has been used as a stand-in for major U.S. cities. With its urban background and strong film industry infrastructure, the city continues to be a popular choice for Hollywood productions.

Behind the scenes of An Unexpected Valentine: Cast shares their experiences

The Hallmark rom-com may be a heartwarming romantic tale on screen, but behind the scenes, the cast and crew had their own special moments during filming.

Actress Princess Davis shared some behind-the-scenes glimpses from the set on January 30, giving fans a look at the making of the film.

Meanwhile, Chabert spoke about her experience working with him in an interview with Swooon. She expressed her excitement about collaborating with Buckley for the first time, mentioning that she had been a fan of his even before the project and was delighted to finally work with him.

Chabert also discussed the fast-paced nature of Hallmark productions, noting that filming was completed in just 15 days. She described the experience as intense, with long hours and a nonstop schedule, which helped create strong bonds among the cast and crew. She compared the process to a camp-like experience, where everyone quickly became close due to the demanding nature of the shoot.

Where to watch An Unexpected Valentine and what to expect from the trailer

Hallmark’s upcoming TV movie has brought romance and adventure to screens this February. The trailer shows Hannah (starring Chabert) and Finn (starring Buckley), who cross paths on Valentine’s Day. They go on a journey through New York to return a lost engagement ring, so one couple’s special day isn’t ruined.

Fans eager to get a sneak peek can watch the official trailer, which gives a glimpse into the heartwarming story.

An Unexpected Valentine: Full list of cast

Hallmark’s romantic film An Unexpected Valentine features a talented cast that brought a heartwarming love story to life. The movie follows Hannah and Finn, two strangers who cross paths on Valentine’s Day and race through New York to return a lost engagement ring before it’s too late.

1) Lacey Chabert as Hannah

Lacey Chabert as Hannah in An Unexpected Valentine (Image via Hallmark)

Chabert plays Hannah, a determined and kind-hearted woman who finds herself swept up in an unexpected Valentine’s Day adventure. Best known for her role as Gretchen Wieners in Mean Girls (2004), she has also starred in Not Another Teen Movie (2001) and the horror remake Black Christmas (2006).

2) Robert Buckley as Finn

Robert Buckley as Finn in the new Hallmark rom-com (Image via Hallmark)

Buckley takes on the role of Finn, a charismatic and resourceful man who teams up with Hannah to return a lost engagement ring. He is known for his performances in TV series such as iZombie (2015), 666 Park Avenue (2012), and Dimension 404 (2017). Buckley also starred in Hallmark’s The Christmas House (2020), which makes him a familiar face in the network’s holiday lineup.

List of supporting cast

The film also features a strong supporting cast

Jess Brown as Gabby

Princess Davis as Nadine

Anthony Timpano as Nate

Caitlin Stryker as Annalisa

Vincent Tong as Levi

Sergio Osuna as Juan

Chelsea Brown as Amelie

Madeleine Kelders as Vera

Kaniel Jacob-Cross as Little Mikey

Marion Eisman as Judy

Don’t miss An Unexpected Valentine, a heartwarming Hallmark romance starring Lacey Chabert and Robert Buckley. Follow Hannah and Finn as they race through New York to return a lost engagement ring. Catch it on Hallmark+.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback