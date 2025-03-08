The Reluctant Royal on Hallmark: Main list of cast

The Reluctant Royal is an upcoming Hallmark film which will premiere on the Hallmark channel on March 8 at 8 pm ET.

Ad

This TV movie is a romantic drama that is directed by Kevin Fair. It stars Andrew Walker and Emilie de Ravin in lead roles among others and is the second Hallmark Royalty film this March.

The Reluctant Royal was shot in and around Dublin, Ireland, around September 2024.

Also read: The Royal We on Hallmark Channel: Main cast list

An iconic Seinfeld character in a brand new role RIGHT HERE

The Reluctant Royal: Main cast list

1) Andrew W. Walker as Johnny Payne

Ad

Trending

A selfie of Andrew W. Walker who stars as Johnny Payne. [Image courtesy: @awalkk35 on Instagram[

Canadian film producer and actor Andrew Walker, 45 years old, has previously been a part of movies and shows like Three Wise Men and a Baby (2022), A Bride for Christmas (2012), Sabrina the Teenage Witch (1996-2003) and more.

Ad

Andrew W. Walker stars as Johnny Payne in The Reluctant Royal. Hallmark describes the character of Payne as a "Philly mechanic" who, after learning that his father is a Duke, comes back to his father’s estate in the hopes of a better life, but things do not turn out the way he wanted them to be.

2) Emilie de Ravin as Prudence

A still of actress Emilie de Ravin who stars as Prudence. (Photo by Rich Polk/Getty Images for IMDb)

43-year-old Australian actress Emilie de Ravin has previously starred in movies and shows like Lost (2004-2010), The Hills Have Eyes (2006), Santa’s Slay (2005), Remember Me (2010) and more.

Ad

In The Reluctant Royal, Emilie de Ravin stars as Prudence, who is the Duke’s advisor. Prudence begins to fall in love with the Duke's son upon his return to Philadelphia, which is a significant plot point in this Hallmark movie.

3) Simon Coury as Duke

Simon Coury is popular for his previous appearances in Emmerdale Farm (1972), The Professor and the Madman (2019) and more. Before training as an actor, Coury was an English teacher, who taught the language in Kent and China.

Ad

In The Reluctant Royal, Simon Coury stars as the Philly mechanic Johnny’s father, who Johnny meets after ages.

4) Elizabeth Moynihan as Lady Eleanor

A selfie of Elizabeth Moynihan who stars as Lady Eleanor. [Image courtesy: @elizabethpmoyni on Instagram]

Irish actress Elizabeth Moynihan has previously been a part of movies and shows like Black Mirror (2016), Vikings (2014), The Nightman (2023), and more.

Ad

Moynihan stars as Lady Eleanor in The Reluctant Royal. More information about her character has not been revealed by Hallmark so far.

Plot details of this Hallmark film

Ad

The story of this romantic drama centers on Johnny, a mechanic from Philadelphia who decides to abandon his life and go back to his long-lost father after discovering that his father is a Duke.

But when he returns, he discovers that things are not what he thought they would be. With Prudence's (the Duke’s advisor) help, Johnny tries to become the ideal heir. Meanwhile, the two start falling for each other.

Ad

Hallmark describes this film as:

"Philly mechanic Johnny is surprised to learn that his long-lost father is a duke. But the duke isn’t quite what he expected, nor are his growing feelings for the duke’s advisor Prudence."

The Reluctant Royal premieres on the Hallmark channel on March 8 at 8 pm ET.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback