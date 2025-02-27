The Royal We is an upcoming Hallmark film, which will premiere on the Hallmark channel on Saturday March 1, at 8 pm ET. It is the first of the three Royal movies that are arriving on the Hallmark channel this March following the conclusion of the Loveuary lineup.

The Royal We is a romcom, starring Mallory Jansen as Beatrix and Charlie Carrick as Desmond, among others. The film is directed by Clare Niederpruem and written by C. Jay Cox.

Hallmarks describes this project as:

“When her older sister elopes with a non-royal, Princess Bea who has lived her life away from her royal duties must now step in and honour the arranged marriage to a small kingdom prince."

The Royal We: Main cast list

1) Mallory Jansen as Beatrix

Mallory Jansen, 35, is an Australian actress and model. She is popular for her role as Madame Hydra in the MCU TV series Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. in 2016.

Jansen has starred in several TV series and films, including Mr & Mrs Murder (2013), Baby Daddy (2014), Galavant (2015-2016), American Housewife (2017), On the 12th Date of Christmas (2020), Her Pen Pal (2021).

Mallory Jansen stars as Princess Beatrix, the central character in The Royal We. Princess Bea is thrown into the spotlight to deal with the expectations of royal life after her sister elopes and marries an outsider.

2) Charlie Carrick as Desmond

A still of Charlie Carrick (Photo by Kennedy Pollard/Getty Images for RBC)

Charlie Carrick, 38, is an English actor, who debuted by landing a role in the movie Molly Maxwell (2013). In 2016, Carrick won a Leo award for his performance in the film The Devout (2013).

Carrick has been a part of several film and tv shows, including Ally Was Screaming (2014), Trench 11(2017), Held for Ransom (2019), The Apprentice (2024), Flashpoint (2012), Cedar Cove (2013-2014), Cobra (2020), Hidden Assets (2021-2023), and more.

Charlie Carrick stars as Desmond in The Royal We. Hallmark has not yet revealed information about this character.

3) Adam Woodward as Cody the Plumber

English actor and model Adam Woodward is best known for his roles in Emmerdale First (2015- 2017) and Hollyoaks (2017-2021). In 2019, he received an award at the British Soap Awards for best-made dramatic performance for his role of Brody in the soap opera drama on Channel 4 in Hollyoaks.

He has starred in films and TV shows, including Man with No Past (2025), The Judgement (2018), The Saint (2017), Doctors (2017), and more.

Adam Woodward stars as Cody in The Royal We. The promotion has not revealed any details about his character.

4) Nicola Posener as Princess Coralina

A still of Nicola Posener (Photo by Paul Archuleta/Getty Images)

Actress Nicola Posener, 37, is well known for her roles in The Bold and The Beautiful (2019), NCIS (2022), and Secret Invasion (2023).

She has also appeared in various movies and TV series such as Angels Fallen (2020), A Crafty Christmas Romance (2020), Love in Focus (2023), House of Anubis (2011-2013), Age of The Living Dead (2018- present), and more.

In The Royal We, Nicole Posener stars as Princess Coraline.

Other cast members according to IMDb

As per IMDb, here are the other listed cast members who will star in The Royal We:

Carolyn Backhouse as Queen Leupiniaa

Simon Shackleton as King Winston

Simon Kunz as Edwin Thewit-Moorland

Rae Lim as Chloe

Michael Howe as King Richmond

Jacinta Mulcahy as Queen Marguerite

The Royal We: Plot

This impeding Hallmark romcom follows a princess named Beatrix, played by Mallory Jansen, who has spent her life in Boston away from her royal obligations. However, after her sister elopes with a commoner, Beatrix has to step in to honor the "arranged marriage to a small kingdom prince" as revealed on Hallmark.

The Royal We premieres on the Hallmark channel on March 1, at 8 pm ET.

