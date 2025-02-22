Sisterhood, Inc. on Hallmark: Main list of Cast

Sisterhood, Inc. is a Hallmark film, which will premiere on the Hallmark channel on February 22, 2025, at 8 pm ET. It is notably the last of the four movies on Hallmark Channel's 'Loveuary' lineup.

Ad

Lesley Demetriades serves as the writer, director, and executive producer for Sisterhood, Inc., a rom-com starring Rachael Leigh Cook, Daniella Monet, and Leonidas Gulaptis, among others.

Hallmark describes this movie as:

"Corporate exec Megan starts a board of directors to improve her younger sister's chaotic life and finds romance with a psych professor who uncovers her tough demeanor".

Sisterhood, Inc.: Main cast list

1) Rachael Leigh Cook as Megan

Ad

Trending

A still of Rachael Leigh Cook (Photo by Amanda Edwards/Getty Images for Film Independent)

45-year-old model and actress Rachael Leigh Cook debuted in the industry by landing a role in the movie The Baby-Sitters Club (1995).

Ad

She is recognized for her role as Laney Boggs in She's All That (1999). Cook has been a part of various notable films and TV shows, including Tom and Huck (1995), Josie and the Pussycats (2001), Vampire (2011), Into the West (2005), Perception (2012-2015), and many more.

Rachel's Hallmark channel credits include Summer Love ( 2016), Summer in the Vineyard (2017), and more.

Cook stars as Megan in the Hallmark movie Sisterhood, Inc. Megan is the protagonist, who is a strong, career-oriented woman.

Ad

She is dedicated to building a relationship with her sister, helping her change her messed up life by guiding her through all personal and professional obstacles. Amidst everything Megan also develops romantic feelings for a psychology professor, eventually leading her to growth and self-discovery.

2) Daniella Monet as Izzy

A still of (Photo by Gregg DeGuire/Getty Images,)

American singer and actress Daniella Monet gained recognition for her role as Trina Vega in Nickelodeon's sitcom Victorious (2010-2013).

Ad

Monet’s acting credits include Nancy Drew (2007), Fred 2: Night of the Living Fred (2011), Fred 3: Camp Fred ( 2012), and Fred: The Show (2012).

Monet stars as Izzy in Sisterhood, Inc. Izzy's journey revolves around sisterhood and personal growth. Her personal and professional life is a disaster but everything changes with the help of her sister Megan, who finds a resolution to help Izzy's messed up life.

3) Leonidas Gulaptis as Dominic

Ad

Leonidas Gulaptis, 39, is an Australian writer and actor. He is famed for his roles in movies such as The Movies (2015) and A Nice Girl You Like (2020). Leonidas has been a part of several other movies and shows including The Boy Next Door (2008), Deathclock (2010), and Gala & Godfrey (2016).

In Sisterhood, Inc., Leonidas Gulaptis stars as Dominic, a psychology professor, who builds a romantic bond with Megan. Hallmark has not revealed more information about this character yet.

Ad

Other cast members from Sisterhood, Inc.

According to IMDb, here are the other listed cast members:

Simon Belz as Curtis

Steve Schirripa as Frank

Rosa Gilmore as Jila

Judy Kain as Lois

Plot of Sisterhood, Inc.

Ad

Sisterhood, Inc. revolves around Megan, a corporate executive who is highly driven and focused on her career. However, she becomes increasingly worried about her younger sister's troubles with her chaotic life. To help her sister gain control and find direction in her life, she organizes a "board of directors" comprised of friends and supporters who can help provide support and guidance.

Along Megan's journey, she meets Dominic, a psychology professor who becomes her romantic interest. Megan's relationship adds another dimension of complexity to the plot, as she learns to deal with her career ambitions as well as her personal life and emotional wellness. Megan's efforts to help her sister not only enhance their bond but also help her face her struggles and vulnerabilities.

Ad

This film focuses on the importance of family, friendship, and love in conquering life's challenges.

The premieres on the Hallmark channel on February 22, 2025, at 8 pm ET.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback