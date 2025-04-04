A Minecraft Movie Soundtrack: A list of every song in the movie

A Minecraft Movie is a 2025 American fantasy adventure comedy film based on the hugely popular 2011 video game Minecraft by Mojang Studios. Directed by Jared Hess, the film features a talented cast, including Jason Momoa, Jack Black, Danielle Brooks, Emma Myers, and Sebastian Hansen. The movie was released theatrically in the United States on April 4, 2025.
It is a story about a group of outcasts who go through a portal and end up in a cubic world that thrives on imagination. To get around in this new world, they have to learn how to craft well with Steve. Drawing from the creative world of Minecraft, the movie is a mix of comedy, adventure, and fantasy.
The music for the movie was written by Mark Mothersbaugh, who is known for his work on famous movies and TV shows like Eureka, Close Enough, Bottle Rocket, Rushmore, and more.
A Minecraft Movie soundtrack: Every song listed in the movie
A Minecraft Movie soundtrack features a dynamic score composed by Mark Mothersbaugh, known for his previous works on The Royal Tenenbaums, 21 Jump Street, and Thor: Ragnarok. The soundtrack is integral to the film's atmosphere, accentuating its whimsical and adventurous tone.
- I Feel Alive by Jack Black
- When I'm Gone by Dirty Honey
- Change Song by Dayglow
- Zero to Hero by BENEE
- Could This Be Love? by Bret McKenzie
- Just Can't Get Enough (Instrumental Version) by Jamieson Shaw
- Steve's Lava Chicken by Jack Black
- Birthday Rap by Jack Black & Jason Momoa
- Ode to Dennis by Jack Black
Here is the full list of the titles for each of the songs in the score below:
- Minecraft
- Mintage
- Midport Village
- Day to Night
- Steve in the Nether
- Chicken Fight Club
- I Need a Win, Man
- I’m Coming With / Minecraft
- Nitwit Crosses and Steve Finds / Minecraft
- Woodland Mansion Planning
- Steve vs Malgosha
- Piglins Attack
- Heroic Henry / Minecraft
- Let's Go Fight Some Pigs
- Run from the Great Hog
- Back in the Nether
Plot of A Minecraft Movie
In the movie, Steve discovers the Orb of Dominance and Earth Crystal in the 1980s, which transports him to the Overworld. Captured by Malgosha, the piglin ruler, Steve hides the artifacts to protect the Overworld.
In the present, Garrett, Henry, and Natalie accidentally reactivate the portal and enter the Overworld. However, Malgosha learns that the Orb has resurfaced and sends forces to reclaim it.
The group is now left to work together, overcoming obstacles and monsters, to prevent Malgosha from destroying the Overworld. Their journey leads them to a dramatic showdown at the Woodland Mansion, where they fight to save their world.
About the Music composer
Mark Mothersbaugh is a well-known American musician and composer who wrote the music for A Minecraft Movie. A major part of his fame comes from being a founding member of the new wave band Devo and the song, Whip It.
Mothersbaugh has written music for many TV shows, including Rugrats, and film scores for directors like Wes Anderson, in addition to his work with Devo.
During his many years in the music business, he has become a respected figure. He has also composed music for video games likes Crash Bandicoot. He won the prestigious Richard Kirk award at the BMI Film and TV Awards in 2004.
A Minecraft Movie is available in theaters.