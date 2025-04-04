Does A Minecraft Movie have a post-credit scene? Explored

A Minecraft Movie is a highly anticipated 2025 fantasy adventure comedy film based on the iconic 2011 video game Minecraft. The movie came out in theaters on April 4, 2025. Directed by Jared Hess, the film brings Mojang Studios' beloved game to life with a story centered around four humans who find themselves transported to the Overworld.

To find their way back home, these people have to know how to make and live in the blocky world of Minecraft. Starring Jack Black as Steve, Jason Momoa as Garrett, and Danielle Brooks as Dawn, the movie offers a new perspective on the famous sandbox game.

Fans of Minecraft are often curious about the post-credit scenes that many modern movies include. A Minecraft Movie, like many other blockbuster movies, offers its audience not one but two post-credit sequences.

These scenes are important since they suggest possible future adventures and provide more knowledge on the fate of certain important characters. The plot of A Minecraft Movie revolves around four ordinary people, Garrett, Henry, Natalie, and Dawn, who are sucked into the Overworld, the game's vast, blocky universe.

They fight hostile creatures and master the game's mechanics as they travel the land. They return home but set the stage for Minecraft's future.

What is there in the post-credit scene of A Minecraft Movie?

The post-credit scenes of A Minecraft Movie serve to tie up loose ends and offer hints about what could come next in the franchise. The first of these is a mid-credits scene that provides closure to a subplot involving Jennifer Coolidge’s character, Vice Principal Marlene, and her romantic interest, a Villager voiced by Matt Berry.

The couple’s love story, which began earlier in the film, is revisited. The Villager, who had previously only communicated in his native language, is now able to speak English and expresses his love for Marlene. The scene ends on a high note with their engagement, cementing their relationship and offering a lighthearted conclusion to their subplot.

The second post-credit scene takes place after the credits have fully rolled and focuses on Steve, played by Jack Black, returning to his childhood home. Alex, the house's new owner, greets Steve.

The scene doesn't reveal much about her character, but her long orange hair and green shirt identify her as Minecraft's Alex. Steve's meeting with Alex opens a new chapter, allowing for a sequel.

More about A Minecraft Movie

The plot of A Minecraft Movie delves deep into the Overworld, a universe built entirely of blocks, where the main characters must navigate their way through dangers and unexpected challenges.

Steve, the master craftsman, leads the group against piglins and the Great Hog. They learn to make tools, build fortresses, and defend against world threats. The story ends with a thrilling battle against Malgosha, the Nether piglin ruler who wants to destroy the Overworld.

As the story progresses, Garrett, Henry, and the others bond over their shared experiences, learning to work together to craft weapons and Iron Golems to defeat their enemies. After a series of intense and action-packed sequences, they manage to thwart Malgosha's plans.

The film concludes with the group returning home, but the post-credit scenes provide a glimpse into what might come next, leaving the door wide open for future adventures in the Minecraft universe.

Production, direction and cast

A Minecraft Movie was produced by Warner Bros. Pictures, with Legendary Entertainment joining the project in April 2022. Filming wrapped in mid-April 2024 in New Zealand.

Napoleon Dynamite director Jared Hess directed the film. Hess created a story that balances adventure and humor while staying true to Minecraft's world. Chris Bowman, Hubbel Palmer, Neil Widener, Gavin James, and Chris Galletta wrote the film from a story by Allison Schroeder, Bowman, and Palmer.

The movie features an ensemble cast that includes Jack Black as Steve, the expert crafter and central character. Jason Momoa stars as Garrett "The Garbage Man" Garrison, while Danielle Brooks plays Dawn, a real estate agent with dreams of opening a petting zoo. Emma Myers portrays Natalie, Henry’s older sister and legal guardian, and Sebastian Hansen plays Henry, the younger brother.

Jennifer Coolidge plays Vice Principal Marlene, and Rachel House voices Nether piglin ruler Malgosha. Matt Berry voices Nitwit, a Villager who falls for Marlene.

A Minecraft Movie is now showing in theaters.

