Where can you get the McDonald's Minecraft Movie meals? Where to buy, price, and more

The Minecraft movie, officially titled A Minecraft Movie, is one of the most highly anticipated film adaptations in recent years. The film will be released on April 4, 2025, based on Mojang Studios' 2011 hit video game. The Jared Hess-directed film brings Minecraft to life on screen. Famous actors like Jason Momoa, Jack Black, Danielle Brooks, and Emma Myers play the iconic characters.

The plot of the movie revolves around four unlikely heroes who are transported into the cubic world of Minecraft. These misfits, including Momoa and Black, must learn to control the strange, creative environments as they set out to find their way back home. They will battle familiar Minecraft hazards like zombies and piglins along the way, all the while coming to understand the strength of imagination and cooperation.

Where does one get the McDonald's Minecraft Movie meals? Starting on April 1, 2025, McDonald's is offering exclusive meals inspired by A Minecraft Movie. These meals are available at McDonald's locations nationwide.

The collaboration includes adult and kids' options, each with collectible items, unique sauces, and digital perks. The promotion runs until the movie's release and offers fans an immersive experience tied directly to the film.

All about McDonald's Minecraft Movie Meals

McDonald's will offer Minecraft-themed meals starting April 1, 2025. These meals are available at McDonald's nationwide days before the movie's April 4 release. Fans of the game and film can choose an adult meal or a Happy Meal with exclusive collectibles. The meals include a Big Mac or 10-piece Chicken McNuggets, fries, a drink, and one of six special collectibles.

Fans of McDonald's and Minecraft should try the meals since it is an opportunity to enjoy themed food and gather special items.

Adult meals include one of six collectibles, the Grimace Egg or Fry Helmet among them, and the choice to sample the hot Nether Flame Sauce, which gives the dish a fiery punch. Happy Meals features one of twelve Minecraft-themed figurines, which are ideal for collectors.

What's inside the Minecraft Movie Meal?

The Movie Meal provides two entrée choices: a Big Mac or a 10-piece Chicken McNuggets. Although both meals include a drink and fries, the unique collectible items accompanying each meal are the real draw.

These comprise six collectible items motivated by Minecraft components and McDonald's characters, including the Big Mac Crystal and Zombie Hamburger. Every meal enhances the experience by including a corresponding card with a code for a unique in-game Minecraft skin.

The 10-piece Chicken McNuggets meal comes with the limited-edition Nether Flame Sauce. The sweet garlic, spicy crushed red pepper, and cayenne make this sauce a unique dipping experience. McDonald's app orders include a free Minecraft Add-On pack with Minecraft and McDonald's-inspired characters, tools, and builds.

Limited-time Minecraft Movie collectibles and perks

A major draw of the Movie Meals is the limited-edition collectibles available with each meal. Inspired by Minecraft and McDonald's characters, the six collectible items include iconic pieces such as the Fry Helmet, Grimace Egg, and Soda Potion.

These items are meant to attract both McDonald's fans and Minecraft lovers. By buying several meals or exchanging them with friends, customers can gather them all. Along with physical collectibles, each meal includes a code. This code opens a special Minecraft skin and lets fans immerse themselves even more in Minecraft and the film.

Stay tuned for more updates on A Minecraft Movie and similar projects as the year progresses.

