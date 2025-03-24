Which game is A Minecraft Movie based on?

The release of A Minecraft Movie is right around the corner and Mojang Studios has started creating hype for it with press tours, live events, and even releasing songs.

Ad

While the title of the movie says where the makers drew inspiration from, you might have missed the little and some easter eggs that suggest that the makers took elements from another game. So the answer to the question of which game the movie is based on becomes a little complicated.

The inspiration for A Minecraft Movie

Ad

Trending

Chart New Territories with the ultimate Minecraft Seed Generator!

The name suggests that the movie is based on Minecraft, right? However, there are many elements seen in the trailers and other clips that suggests that Warner Bros and Mojang Studios took from the spin-offs that failed to make a mark like the original game did.

A lot of ideas and items in the upcoming movie have been taken from Minecraft Legends, an action-strategy game that introduced a lot of lore about the blocky world. The game was released in 2023 and while the initial response from players was positive, it never took off.

Ad

While the mobs and the items shown in the trailers are from the main game, the blue cube is the Orb of Dominance which can be seen in Minecraft Legends. Not only that, but the spin-off game shows the invasion of the overworld by the piglins, and a lot of the hostile mobs in the game resemble the mobs in the movie.

Another obvious pick from Legends that will be featured in the movie is the Great Hog, a giant piglin that can cause some serious damage. Mojang Studios recently released an add-on that brings the mobs from the movie to the base game. It also featured the Great Hog as one of the bosses.

Ad

Legends also has another mob that only appears in one of the cutscenes named The Seer. This mob has a decrepit appearance and holds a staff. It looks very similar to Malgosha, one of the main villains in the movie. This mob will be a witch with projectile weapons.

Many fans have questions as to why the makers chose Legends as the inspiration for the movie. The answer is quite simple; the base game has no defined story. Legends provided sometbing of a base lore to work with. It also has many interesting mobs that can be used in the movie.

What’s even better is that a lot of mobs from Legends have not been featured in the trailer but might show up in the movie. This means that there are a lot of surprises to expect from A Minecraft Movie. The film will be released on April 4.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Uncover new worlds with our Minecraft Seed Generator!