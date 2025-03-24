A Minecraft Movie plot: What we know so far based on trailers

A Minecraft Movie is right around the corner, and fans are excited about it. For years, players have wondered if there will be a movie based on the popular game and, if so, what the plot would look like.

With three different teasers and trailers, we can somewhat predict the gist of the story, and here’s everything you must know before the movie hits the theatre.

The plot of A Minecraft Movie based on trailers

The characters of the movie (Image via Mojang Studios/Spark Universe)

While details about the exact plot of the upcoming movie have been kept under wraps for obvious reasons, we do have some clues about what fans can expect from this long-awaited adaptation of the best-selling video game of all time.

As seen in the trailer, the cast members are getting transported into the blocky world. Steve, played by Jack Black, will be the guiding character explaining to everyone about the ways of the world. One thing worth noting is that since Steve is explaining the basic mechanics of the world, the other characters do not know anything about the game.

The character of Henry, played by Sebastian Eugene Hansen, seems to be of importance as he is the only child in the game and possesses the mysterious blue block, something that the villain of the movie, Malgosha, might be in pursuit of.

This purported Orb of Dominance might be the key to taking over the overworld and that’s what the piglins want. We do know that there is an invasion going on and Steve is fighting the battle all alone.

Since Minecraft is a game without a predefined storyline, the filmmakers had the creative freedom to craft a fresh narrative while staying true to the game's essence. Fans can likely expect plenty of crafting, mining, and survival elements, as well as humorous and heartwarming moments.

Fans are also hoping to see some nods to popular game mechanics, such as Redstone contraptions, Nether portals, and other familiar items in the game. The popular YouTuber and streamer Valkyrae is also confirmed for a cameo in the movie.

So, in summary, the plot starts with Steve as a young kid trying to find the Orb of Dominance in the mines. However, due to some reason, he gets transported to the overworld and is stuck there. The piglin invasion starts after Malgosha has taken the nether and now wants the overworld as well.

Henry comes across this Orb of Dominance and takes it into the overworld in Minecraft along with the other characters from the real world. They encounter Steve and learn about the world of Minecraft. Since one scene shows a villager walking into the real world, it seems that the orb is the key to taking over every world, even the real one.

Hence, the characters must put aside their differences and fight with Steve to put an end to Malgosha’s terrible plans. The makers might even include other bosses from the game, such as the warden or the ender dragon.

A Minecraft Movie releases on April 4 and is rated PG.

