Minecraft Orb of Dominance might play an important role in the upcoming movie

Minecraft Dungeons has added several new elements to the universe, and one of the most mysterious is the Orb of Dominance. This sentient object played a major role in the spin-off game, and it could make a surprising return in the upcoming Minecraft live-action movie. The Orb of Dominance is an extremely powerful, magical object.

It is no ordinary item, the orb has a mind of its own. In the game, it manipulates the Arch-Illager, a lonely outcast, by promising him the power to reshape the world where he would finally be accepted. However, the orb's true intentions are much darker. The Orb of Dominance slowly corrupts Archie turning him into a villain.

It makes him summon powerful enemies, create massive ambushes, and attack heroes with purple blasts. The orb plays a key role in the downfall of the Arch-Illager making it the main antagonist of Minecraft Dungeons.

Origins of the Orb

The orb is not from the Overworld, it came from the End dimension, the same mysterious place where the enderman, End cities, and the Ender Dragon exist. Long ago, it caused destruction when it first arrived in the Overworld. To protect the world, it was sealed away in a hidden mountain sanctuary, guarded by six redstone golems.

However, when the Arch-Illager found the orb, its power was unleashed once again. Its ability to manipulate minds and enhance mobs made it one of the most dangerous objects in the entire game's universe.

The Orb in the upcoming A Minecraft Movie

The Orb of Dominance has a high chance of playing an important role in the upcoming live-action movie. The plot is still under wraps but a recent free add-on has given fans a big clue. In the add-on, there is a new blue stone called the Orb of Dominance.

This version of the orb behaves differently from the one in Dungeons suggesting it might be a different interpretation of the same object. The add-on also introduces piglin villains who seem to be searching for the orb to create the Staff of Dominance, a powerful weapon that could reshape the entire world.

If the movie follows this storyline, the Orb of Dominance could once again become the main villain. The piglins might be trying to harness its power to take over the Overworld setting the stage for an epic battle between heroes and corrupted mobs.

The Orb of Dominance is one of the most mysterious and dangerous objects in the Minecraft universe. Its ability to manipulate minds and corrupt those who seek power makes it a perfect choice for the upcoming Minecraft movie's villain. The movie might end up being a huge tribute to the franchise as it references almost all the different properties of the series.

