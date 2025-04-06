Wake Up movie soundtrack: A list of every song in the movie

Wake Up is a thriller-horror movie that hit theaters on April 4, 2025. It was directed by Anouk Whissell and Yoann-Karl Whissell.

Ad

In Wake Up, Ethan (played by Benny O. Arthur) leads a group of young activists who want to damage a big store to protest damage to the environment.

Their plan goes horribly wrong, though, when they get trapped inside and run into Kevin, the violent security guard played by Turlough Convery. The group needs to figure out a way to stay alive as the night turns into a terrifying nightmare.

The music in the movie, composed by Arnau Bataller, adds a lot to the tension and emotion. The music in Wake Up enhances the whole experience.

Ad

Trending

Demons from hell invading our world? Check out Netflix's new show HERE.

Wake Up soundtrack: List of all songs in the movie

Ad

The soundtrack of Wake Up features 10 original tracks that perfectly align with the film’s intense and unsettling tone. The total runtime of the soundtrack is approximately 20 minutes and 33 seconds.

Below is a list of all the songs featured in the movie, along with their respective duration:

Up People! – 3:02

The Last Generation – 2:14

Party – 0:44

Kevin’s Reaction – 1:52

The Hunter Awakes – 2:21

Constructing Weapons – 2:40

The Beast – 2:29

Hunting – 2:14

Counterattack – 3:01

The End – 1:57

Also read: Freaky Tales soundtrack: A list of every song in the movie

Ad

About the music composer

Famous for his outstanding contributions in film and television scoring, Arnau Bataller is a Spanish composer.

Bataller, who has a solid background in classical composition, expertly mixes orchestral components with contemporary electronic textures to produce a unique sound that supports the narrative.

Also read: Wake Up: Release date, trailer, cast, and everything we know so far

Among Spain's most renowned filmmakers, Bataller has worked with Marcel Barrena, Jaume Balagueró, and Fernando León de Aranoa.

Ad

His work has received several Goya Awards for Best Original Score and Gaudí Award for Best Original Score nominations, thereby acquiring immense praise.

Plot of the movie

A still from Wake up (Image via Studiocanal/YouTube)

In Wake Up, a group of young environmental activists breaks into a big store late at night to make a strong statement against big business greed and damage to the environment.

Ad

The group, led by Ethan (Benny O. Arthur), plans to damage the store with spray paint and other signs of their protest against things like animal cruelty and cutting down trees.

Their plan quickly falls apart, though, when they get locked in the store. They don't know it, but that night Kevin (Turlough Convery), a violent and crazy security guard, is on duty.

Also read: The Luckiest Man in America: Release date, trailer, cast, and more

Ad

Kevin, who has a weird obsession with primitive hunting, sees the intruders on his surveillance cameras and decides to do something about it.

As the night goes on, he starts to hunt the group. He sets traps and uses his skills to catch and torture each person one by one.

Now that the activists are scared for their lives, they need to work together to get through Kevin's increasingly dangerous attacks. What began as a way to rebel quickly turns into a fight to stay alive.

Ad

Also read: Disney's sci-fi sequel Tron: Ares trailer has left the fans excited with its return

Wake Up is running in theaters.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rajasini Rajasini is an Entertainment Content Specialist at Sportskeeda holding a Master's degree in English and having a rich experience of over 8 years. Her keen interest in movies, shows, fashion, lifestyle, and wellness, and her love for the written word inspired her to take up writing professionally.



Rajasini's provides readers with a window into the dynamic world of fashion through her compelling narratives. She always conducts thorough research and double-checks information from reputable sources before incorporating it into her writing, giving top priority to maintaining ethical integrity.



Rajasini is a fan of multi-award-winning actress, philanthropist, and businesswoman Jennifer Aniston for her range as an actor. When she is not writing, Rajasini practices and teaches yoga, and designs drapes. Know More