Wake Up: Release date, trailer, cast, and everything we know so far

Wake Up will be arriving in theaters on April 4, 2025. The movie will be released in a limited number of theaters, offering an exclusive experience for horror fans looking to enjoy the adrenaline-pumping scenes firsthand.

In the movie, a group of young environmental activists decides to break into a big store. Their plan doesn't work out because they get locked inside the store and have to fight a dangerous and crazy security guard for their lives.

As the night quickly turns into a nightmare, they must outsmart the person after them or face the deadly results of their doomed mission. The story revolves around this fight between the teens and the crazy security guard. The tension builds as the group faces unexpected traps and violent people out for blood.

A still from Wake Up (Image via Blue Fox Entertainment)

As was already said, Wake Up will be released in theaters on April 4, 2025. Directed by Anouk Whissell and Yoann-Karl Whissell and produced by Laurent Baudens, the movie is supposed to be 83 minutes long. The film's screenplay is written by Alberto Marini.

Plot of the movie

Wake Up is about a group of young Gen-Z activists who want to make a strong environmental statement by destroying a big supermarket. They see it as a symbol of corporate greed and environmental damage.

The group, led by Ethan (played by Benny O. Arthur), breaks into the store after it's closed, carrying paint guns and spray paint to make a mess on the walls. They want to show how the store is involved in problems like animal abuse and cutting down trees. If successful, they think their message will reach a lot of people.

At that point, things take a turn for the worse when the group gets stuck inside the store and can't get out; it hits the teens that they're not alone. Kevin, a strange and violent security guard, played by Turlough Convery, is on duty that night.

Kevin, who likes primitive hunting, sets traps and follows the group around, planning to catch and torture them. As the night goes on, the teens need to use their brains and work together to stay alive as Kevin's attacks get worse.

What’s in the trailer?

The trailer sets the stage for a night of chaos and terror. As seen in the first moments, the group of activists is enthusiastic about their mission.

“Wake up people, the store is tainted with the blood of thousands of animals from the Amazon,” the group states.

The teens are ready to make a bold statement, even if it means breaking into the store to graffiti its walls and cause mayhem.

"Let’s get this party started!" one of them says as they prepare to wreak havoc.

However, things quickly turn dark when they realize they are not alone.

“Some kid got inside, we gotta deal with this quietly,” one of the voices warns as they begin to realize they are trapped.

Another one of the characters starts panicking.

“He locked us in! He’s setting a trap,” they shout.

As the night unfolds, the hunt intensifies, and one of the most chilling moments arrives when Kevin declares:

“You’re in my hunting ground.”

Cast of Wake Up

In Wake Up, Turlough Convery plays Kevin, the crazy security guard. The activist group's leader, Ethan, is played by Benny O. Arthur. Yasmin is played by Jacqueline Moré, and Charlotte Stoiber plays Emily.

Aidan O'Hare plays Jack, and Kyle Scudder portrays Tyler. Alessia Yoko Fontana takes on the role of Grace, while Tom Gould plays Karim. Together, they make up the group of teens who are caught up in the scary events happening in the store.

