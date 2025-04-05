  • home icon
By Rajasini
Modified Apr 05, 2025 16:19 GMT
Freaky Tales soundtrack: A list of every song in the movie (Image via Lionsgate movies)

Freaky Tales, which arrived in theaters on April 4, 2025, is an American action comedy, written and directed by Anna Boden and Ryan Fleck. Some of the big names in the cast include Pedro Pascal, Ben Mendelsohn, Normani, among others. Raphael Saadiq and Yancey Sukoshi worked on the movie's music.

The movie revolves around four stories, all connected as they take place in Oakland, California, in 1987. With an episodic structure, the stories are based on true events situated in history, with the city itself forming an important part of the stories.

Freaky Tales soundtrack: List of all songs in the movie

The Freaky Tales soundtrack features a total of 20 songs, with a diverse range of genres, from R&B and hip hop to rock and electronic.

Here’s a complete list of the songs featured in the movie:

  • Freaky Tales by Symba
  • Freaky Tales by TOO $HORT
  • The American In Me by The Avengers
  • Bad Town by Aphids!
  • Bagel Song by Jewdriver
  • Knowledge by Aphids!
  • Ready To Fight by Gulch
  • Teenage Rebel by The Avengers
  • Rise Above by Gulch
  • Two Hearts by Pebbles
  • Love Come Down by Evelyn "Champagne" King
  • Don’t Fight The Feeling by Symba, Normani & Dominique Thorne
  • I Wanna Be The One by Stevie B
  • So Very Hard To Go by Tower of Power
  • Oakland by TOO $HORT
  • For Whom The Bell Tolls by Metallica
  • Choices (Yup) by E-40
  • Don’t Stop The Music by Yarbrough & Peoples
  • Order Of Death by Public Image Limited
  • Underdog by Sly & The Family Stone
About the music composers

Renowned for his contributions in the R&B category, Raphael Saadiq is a well-regarded American singer, songwriter, and producer. Saadiq, born Charles Ray Wiggins on May 14, 1966, became a founding member of the famous R&B group Tony! Toni! Toné!.

Drawing on classic soul and R&B influences, Saadiq started a successful solo career after the band's break, releasing critically praised albums including Instant Vintage (2002) and The Way I See It (2008).

Saadiq has created and written for many musicians, including Erykah Badu, D'Angelo, and Beyoncé, in addition to his own work, which helped him establish himself as a sought-after producer.

His collaborator, Yancey Sukoshi, added to the soundtrack with his production skills, which made the film's many musical elements sound better.

Plot of the movie

Action-comedy Freaky Tales combines four separate stories that can be watched either individually or as parts of a larger story. The movie is set in the lively city of Oakland, California, in 1987, and it captures the spirit of the place while exploring action, rebellion, and adventure themes.

The first chapter, where a young couple get into a fight with a Nazi gang, is shot in 4:3 format. The second chapter takes place in a musical setting while the third chapter, is more of a thriller with a mix of suspense and action. The last chapter, is a fast-paced sci-fi action scene attempting to tie up the loose ends.

Freaky Tales is currently running in theaters.

Edited by Udisha
