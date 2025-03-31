Freaky Tales: Release date, trailer, cast, and everything we know so far

Freaky Tales is an upcoming action-comedy film that has already captured attention with its unique plot and star-studded cast. Directed by Ryan Fleck and Anna Boden, the movie is a genre-bending ride set in 1987 Oakland, California. The movie is scheduled to release on April 4, 2025. Notably, Freaky Tales premiered at the 2024 Sundance Film Festival.

Ad

Set against the backdrop of Oakland in the late 1980s, four interrelated narratives form the basis of Freaky Tales. Combining comic book heroes, vigilantes, and the supernatural, the movie brings to life a surreal and electrifying vision of the city. Characters from all walks of life find themselves in strange circumstances where their actions are motivated by rebellion, community, and creativity.

Every tale adds a particular layer to the narrative, from NBA players resolving scores to punks battling skinheads. The film stars an ensemble led by Pedro Pascal, with other notable actors like Jay Ellis, Normani, and Dominique Thorne.

Ad

Trending

Everything to know about Freaky Tales

Ad

Freaky Tales hits theaters on April 4, 2025. The film premiered at Sundance in January 2024 to positive reviews. Lionsgate distributed the eOne Films and MACRO-produced film. Set in 1987, the movie draws inspiration from actual events and sites in Oakland, California.

Its release in 2025 will let viewers travel back in time to investigate a blend of action-adventure, Blaxploitation, and science fiction components. Fans are excited to see how the film's linked narratives play out on the large screen, given the increasing buzz around its trailer and storyline.

Ad

Read More: 10 best upcoming movies to watch in April 2025

Production, direction, and cast

Ad

Freaky Tales was directed by Ryan Fleck and Anna Boden, known for their work on Captain Marvel and Mississippi Grind. This film marks their third collaboration with actor Ben Mendelsohn.

Pedro Pascal stars as Clint, a retired fixer who finds himself wrapped in the film's wild narrative. Alongside him, Jay Ellis portrays Sleepy Floyd, and singer Normani makes her acting debut as Entice. The film also features Dominique Thorne as Barbie and the late Angus Cloud in one of his final roles as Travis.

Ad

Production finished in early 2023 and filming happened in Oakland in late 2022. The movie creates a dynamic mix of known artists and future stars by combining an ensemble cast including Jack Champion, Ji-young Yoo, and Keir Gilchrist.

Read More: "I broke my left arm three times"- When Pedro Pascal boldly deciphered his obsession with Indiana Jones

Trailer details

Ad

The trailer for Freaky Tales recently dropped, giving audiences a glimpse of what to expect from this wild and unpredictable film. Set to an upbeat soundtrack, the trailer hints at the genre-bending approach of the movie, combining action, adventure, and a hint of the supernatural.

Among the main characters it presents to viewers are Clint, the tired fixer, and other unusual people negotiating the chaotic and bizarre 1987 Oakland. The trailer presents the film's unusual tone by highlighting a blend of comedy, excitement, and emotion.

Ad

The trailer suggests a story that welcomes the strange and the wild with its unique visual approach. The trailer establishes the tone for the varied narrative of the movie from punks fighting Nazis to an NBA star looking for atonement.

Stay tuned for more updates on Freaky Tales and similar projects as the year progresses.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback