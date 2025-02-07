"I didn’t want to come at him physically"- When Pedro Pascal shared his fan moment of finally meeting Nicholas Cage 

Pedro Pascal is currently one of the most successful actors in Hollywood and is also soon set to be a part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) with his portrayal of the iconic Reed Richards in the upcoming The Fantastic Four: First Steps.

However, even if it is hard to comprehend, stars like Pedro Pascal also have their own fan moments, and for Pascal, this came during his filming of The Unbearable Weigh of Massive Talent. Pascal admitted to being a huge fan of Nic Cage's work, something he shared with his character in The Unbearable Weigh of Massive Talent, and also discussed his rather anxious first meeting with Cage.

Speaking to GQ in an interview in 2022 about how he first met Cage and how he did not want to look too desperate. He shared:

"I’d never met him in person until I got on a plane to fly to Europe. In September, 2020. I get onto the plane and, of course, we all have our masks on — and there’re these like, you know, those blue eyes, just looking back at me and waving hello."

He continued:

"It was easy. I sat myself down — I didn’t want to come at him physically, or anything like that. I guess it’s maybe never appropriate, but particularly not so on our first flight during the earlier parts of the pandemic. And so gradually, we ran into each other at the hotel, and then at the fitting, and then on set shooting together. Then all of a sudden I’m his scene partner. It was pretty cool."

Of course, the on-screen chemistry between Cage and Pascal was outstanding and The Unbearable Weigh of Massive Talent went on to become a critical success.

Pedro Pascal also shared in this interview how much he wanted to do this movie and how easy it was to convince him of the same.

"It was only a matter of convincing them to board me"- Pedro Pascal on how he got the role in The Unbearable Weigh of Massive Talent

While Pedro Pascal is a tremendous actor with a great body of work behind him, The Unbearable Weigh of Massive Talent was still a rare kind of role that the actor had not yet done. Of course, he succeeded in it, but he was not always sure he would land it.

Rather, he revealed in this interview that part of the reason he wanted to try this out was so he could talk about Nicholas Cage movies, something he knew a lot about.

Pedro Pascal elaborated:

"No, it was only a matter of convincing them to board me. And I think that having more knowledge of Nicolas Cage in his movies than the writers writing the Nicolas Cage movie of all Nicolas Cage movies probably helped me get the part, because they had no idea if I was funny. And so, all we really did was talk about Nicolas Cage movies. And you know, whether you got the part or not, it was still a fun enough time to just meet and talk about Nicolas Cage, and then be on your way."

Of course, Pascal got the role, excelled in it, and now continues to climb the steep ladder of Hollywood. The previous year, he starred in Gladiator II and is soon set to star in Eddington, The Mandalorian & Grogu, and Materialists, besides The Fantastic Four: First Steps.

