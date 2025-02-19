Freaky Tales: Everything to know about the film starring Pedro Pascal

The anthology action comedy film, Freaky Tales, starring Pedro Pascal, is scheduled for theatrical release in the United States on April 4, 2025. Besides, Pascal, the film also features other renowned names including Ben Mendelsohn Jay Ellis, Normani (in her film acting debut), Jack Champion, Dominique Thorne, Ji-young Yoo, Angus Cloud, and Tom Hanks.

The plot of Freaky Tales revolves around multiple characters from diverse socio-economic backgrounds, all set against the backdrop of Oakland in 1987. A trailer for the film was released on various social media platforms on February 18, 2025, which showcased several of the film's characters battling each other for survival. The said, trailer as of this writing, has more than three hundred thousand views.

When is Freaky Tales starring Pedro Pascal scheduled for release?

As previously mentioned, Freaky Tales starring Pedro Pascal, will be released in theatres across the US on April 4. 2025. Therefore, those interested in watching the movie can do so by pre-booking their tickets beforehand from several ticket booking platforms such as Fandango, AMC Theatres, and others.

They can also opt to get physical tickets directly on the date of the show, by purchasing it from the theatre's box office before entering.

Confirmed list of primary cast and characters to feature in Freaky Tales

Pedro Pascal will star as Clint in Freaky Tales (Image via Getty)

Pedro Pascal (The Last of Us, Gladiator II) leads the cast of Freaky Tales, as Clint, a man who has taken to a life of crime, that he finds difficult to escape (as depicted in the trailer).

Others featured in the cast include Jay Ellis (Insecure, Top Gun: Maverick) as Sleepy Floyd, Ben Mendelsohn (Animal Kingdom, The Dark Knight Rises) as The Guy, Normani (The X Factor, Dancing with the Stars) as Entice, and Dominique Thorne (Judas and the Black Messiah, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever) as Barbie.

Ji-young Yoo (Moxie, Sweet Home), Angus Cloud (Euphoria, The Garfield Movie), Jack Champion (Avatar: The Way of Water, Scream VI), and Tom Hanks (Saving Private Ryan, Forrest Gump) also feature as Tina, Travis, Lucid, and Hank, respectively.

What is known about the plot of Freaky Tales?

Not much is known about the plot of the upcoming film featuring Pedro Pascal, but it comes with the promise of weaving together four interconnected stories set against the backdrop of 1987 Oakland, California.

The trailer for the film, which premiered on February 18, 2025, offered a rare glimpse into the narrative, revealing just enough to pique the audience's interest while withholding most details.

The trailer was accompanied by a small synopsis of the upcoming film's plot, which read:

"Set in 1987 Oakland, Freaky Tales is a multi-track mixtape of colorful characters — an NBA star, a corrupt cop, a female rap duo, teen punks, neo-Nazis, and a debt collector — on a collision course in a fever dream of showdowns and battles."

The synopsis included a comprehensive list of the main actors featured in the film, along with the crew members who worked behind the scenes. It also provided insights into the film's genre and themes. The text stated:

"Executive produced by hip-hop pioneer Too $hort, and featuring an all-star ensemble including Pedro Pascal, Ben Mendelsohn, Jay Ellis, Normani, Dominique Thorne, Jack Champion, Ji-young Yoo, Angus Cloud, and Tom Hanks, this pulpy blend of explosive action, edgy humor, gory kills, and sly twists and turns makes for one wild ride."

Freaky Tales is written and directed by Anna Boden and Ryan Fleck.

