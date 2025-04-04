Does Freaky Tales have a post-credit scene? Details explored

Set in 1987, Oakland, Freaky Tales is an anthology film directed by Anna Boden and Ryan Fleck. The film premiered at the 2024 Sundance Festival and was released in theaters on April 4, 2025.

The movie is split into four distinct yet interconnected chapters, blending underground punk, hip-hop, crime, and basketball legends with a Tarentino-style flare. Many viewers are left wondering whether the film has more to offer after the credits.

No, Freaky Tales does not feature a post-credit scene. However, the credits are accompanied by some fun elements.

The plot centers around four segments. These four segments tell us stories of punks fighting against neo-Nazi skinheads, underground battle rappers proving themselves, a hitman seeking redemption and an NBA star turning into an unexpected action hero.

Freaky Tales deliberately avoids adding a post-credit scene as it follows an anthology-based storytelling pattern. Each segment in the film reaches its conclusion independently, and the finale converges the storylines of each character in a satisfying manner, without the need for an extra scene.

Given that the film doesn't end on a cliffhanger or a sequel-building tactic, the absence of a post-credit scene could have been purposeful. However, the credits end on a strong note, accompanied by a blooper reel moment from an A-list celebrity and a vintage breakdancing sequence. Freaky Tales keeps the focus on celebrating the vibrant, chaotic, and rebellious spirit of 1987, Oakland.

All About Freaky Tales

The first tale follows punks Tina and Lucid as they rally a crew to fight against the neo-Nazi skinheads. The battle sequences get quite graphic without being gruesome, culminating in a David-versus-Goliath-style showdown.

The second centers on two young black women rappers, Barbie and Entice, who maintain their composure in the face of contempt. They are further humiliated in a rap battle but hold their ground against the mysterious antagonist, The Guy.

The third stars Pedro Pascal as Clint, a debt collector on one last job gone wrong. This segment highlights the film's overarching themes while including twists and tropes in an action-packed sequence.

The final story reimagines NBA star Sleepy Floyd battling the Nazi's, the same night he made it into the playoffs. This segment delivers the film's best fight sequences, featuring a cameo by the late Angus Cloud.

Tied together by themes of resilience, unity, and defiance, Freaky Tales is one of those movies that needs to be watched multiple times to fully appreciate the intricate layers and character connections woven throughout its energetic narrative.

Production, direction, and cast

Fleck and Boden knew to keep the film authentic by filming in Oakland and the Bay Area. Filming began on November 14, 2022. The film's historic and original atmosphere was maintained throughout. Raphael Saadiq wrote the original score for the movie.

The cast features an ensemble of actors: Pedro Pascal as a debt collector, Ben Mendelson as The Guy, Normani as Entice, Dominique Thorne as Barbie, Jack Champion as Lucid, Ji-young Yoo as Tina, Angus Cloud as Travis, Jay Ellis as Sleepy Floyd, Marteen as Kohlrabi and Keir Gilchrist as Josh. The movie also features a cameo by Tom Hanks as the video store owner.

