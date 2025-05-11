"Welcome to Twin Moms circle"— Internet reacts as Amber Heard welcomes twins in Mother's Day post

Amber Heard said that Mother's Day 2025 is something she will never forget, as the actress shared the news that she welcomed twins on the very day. In an Instagram post on Sunday, May 11, 2025, the actress debuted the pictures of her newborns, showing off their little feet. Under the picture of three pairs of feet, which likely include her first daughter, Oonagh, she wrote:

"This year I am elated beyond words to celebrate the completion of the family I've strived to build for years. Today I officially share the news that I welcomed twins into the Heard gang."

She also shared the genders and the baby names in the caption, sharing that she has a new daughter named Agnes and a son named Ocean, whom she said are keeping her hands and heart full.

As news that Amber Heard welcomed her twins on Mother's Day circulated the internet, social media users shared their congratulations to the actress.

"Welcome to Twin Moms circle. Congratulations," an X user commented.

More netizens congratulated the Rum Diary actress on the news, with most of them pointing out how "beautiful" and "iconic" it was to have the baby on Mother's Day.

"Giving birth on Mother's Day is so beautiful wow," an X user said.

"That's beautiful news on Mother's Day," another user on X commented.

"Giving birth on Mother's Day is so iconic. She's literally MOTHER," a user on X added.

Other commenters hoped that she would have a wonderful time raising her kids, while another netizen shared their curiosity about the father of Amber Heard's twins.

"I hope she has a beautiful and wonderful time raising the children, it will definitely have challenges because of what happened a couple years ago but I hope it goes amazing for her," a user on X said.

"Glad for her, but who's the dad, curious now," another X user said.

Amber Heard talks about wanting to have children in her own terms as she welcomes twins

In her recent Instagram post on Mother's Day to announce the birth of her twins, Agnes and Ocean, Amber Heard mentioned her fertility challenges and about wanting to become a mother on her own terms. She called the journey the "most humbling experience" in her life and shared support towards moms who are experiencing the same.

However, it wasn't the first time that the actress opened up about starting her family in her own terms. In 2021, three months after giving birth to her first baby, Oonagh Paige, on April 8, the Aquaman actress wrote on Instagram to share the baby news, adding:

"Four years ago, I decided I wanted to have a child. I wanted to do it on my own terms. I now appreciate how radical it is for us as women to think about one of the most fundamental parts of our destinies in this way."

She also hoped, as she wrote in the caption, that there comes a time when people would normalize not wanting a ring or get married "in order to have a crib."

Amber Heard was previously married to Johnny Depp. The two were embroiled in a highly publicized defamation trial in 2022.

