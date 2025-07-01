What is Hugh Jackman’s net worth in 2025? Kjersti Flaa talks about actor’s “nasty divorce” from wife, Deborra-Lee Furness

In a recent installment of Flaawsome Talk, journalist Kjersti Flaa shared insights on Hugh Jackman's recent divorce from ex-wife Deborra-Lee Furness, who opened up about navigating "a traumatic journey of betrayal" throughout her three years of marriage with Jackman, fueling rumours of infidelity.

Born on October 6, 1968, Hugh Jackman's net worth is $120 million as of 2025, according to Celebrity Networth.

During her podcast uploaded on June 30, 2025, Kjersti Flaa revealed that a photographer had shared a video with her, documenting three encounters he had with Jackman after following him throughout New York City.

In the videos, the photographer asked Jackman about Blake Lively and her ongoing legal battle with Justin Baldoni, given Jackman is a long-time friend of Lively's husband, Ryan Reynolds.

For the unversed, Lively filed a lawsuit against Baldoni on December 20, 2024, for sexual assault and orchestrating a smear campaign against her. In response, Baldoni filed a $400 million lawsuit against her and Ryan Reynolds on January 16, 2025.

In response to the photographer's videos, Flaa observed that Jackman appeared to listen to the questions about Lively, but chose not to answer, which she felt was understandable considering his "nasty divorce," and the reported backlash he is facing for being Ryan Reynolds's friend.

"Oh yeah, Hugh Jackman heard him. He was not going to give him any comments. I quite understand why he didn't want to do that, yeah, Hugh Jackman isn't having a great time right now, even though it looks like he is. First, he had this nasty divorce to his wife Deborra-Lee Furness, and she's come out talking about it, how she was so hurt by him and disappointed that he cheated on her," Flaa said.

For the unversed, after nearly 27 years of marriage, Hugh Jackman and Deborra-lee Furness announced their separation on September 15, 2023, and filed for divorce on May 27, 2025. The ex-couple ultimately finalized their divorce on June 12, 2025.

Kjersti Flaa suggests Hugh Jackman's friendship with Ryan Reynolds may have "backfired"

Elsewhere in the video, Kjersti Flaa suggested that another reason the Free Guy star may have refused to talk to the photographer could be that his support for his long-time friend Ryan Reynolds may have backfired amid the It Ends With Us legal conflict.

"And also, he's friends with Ryan Reynolds, which has backfired big time. He's been really supporting [him] and Blake. Been seen around them so much lately," Flaa stated.

She highlighted that although Jackman hasn't voiced his support for Lively, he has still stood by the couple by inviting them to his shows. For instance, the couple was spotted at Radio City Music Hall in New York City on April 29, 2025, for Jackman's Off-Broadway play.

Flaa suggested that this could be a reason why Jackman is having a "hard time" selling tickets to his shows and facing backlash from fans.

"Not that he said anything in public about it, but he's showing his support by being there, inviting them to his show, and so on. That's also maybe why his show is not doing that great. There was a story a couple of weeks ago saying that he's having a really hard time selling tickets to a show, and I think those are the reasons why people don't like him anymore," Flaa added.

Hugh Jackman, who is currently dating American actress Sutton Foster, also reportedly faced significant criticism for appearing in the New York City premiere of Blake Lively's recent film Another Simple Favor on April 27.

