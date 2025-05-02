"He is getting more and more orange": Kjersti Flaa compares Ryan Reynolds' tan with Ross Geller's spray on tan from FRIENDS

On May 1, 2025, journalist Kjersti Flaa criticised Ryan Reynolds' spray-tanned appearance in New York City, commenting:

Ad

"He is getting more and more orange."

On April 29, 2025, Ryan Reynolds was spotted at Radio City Music Hall in New York City, accompanied by his wife, Blake Lively, as they attended actor Hugh Jackman's play.

Ad

Trending

In an episode of Flaawsome Talk, Kjersti Flaa called out Ryan Reynolds for applying the spray tan "on purpose," which, according to her, made him look "weird."

"I don't like mocking people for their appearance, but I think when you're doing something on purpose that makes you look really weird, I think it's okay to call it out. I think it's okay to call it out, especially if it is someone like Ryan Reynolds who is so vain," Flaa said.

Ad

Pointing to his age, Kjersti Flaa also speculated that Reynolds may have undergone facial treatments, noting "he doesn't have any lines" on his face.

"And the thing is, he's 48. He's aging, and he doesn't have any lines. I can totally see he's done Botox around his eyes and all that stuff that a lot of guys in Hollywood do, but he's getting more and more orange," Flaa remarked.

Ad

Ad

Kjersti Flaa further compared Reynolds to the infamous spray tan incident involving Ross from the sitcom Friends. In the episode, Ross attempts to get a spray tan at a salon, but messes up the timing, getting the front side of his body overly tanned, leaving his back completely untanned, due to a series of mishaps.

"I love friends, and I think that is pretty close to what Ryan Reynolds looks like now," Flaa stated.

Ad

Kjersti Flaa also said that out that the spray tan could be "taking a toll on him (Reynolds)".

"Who wants to buy a bag that looks like a pizza?"—Kjersti Flaa on Blake Lively's $6K pizza purse

Blake Lively, Michele Morrone, Lorenzo de Moor in New York City - April 29, 2025. Source: Getty

On May 1, 2025, actress Blake Lively stepped out in New York City to promote her upcoming film Another Simple Favor, joined by co-stars Michele Morrone and Lorenzo de Moor.

Ad

According to Page Six, Lively carried a Judith Leiber Pepperoni Pizza purse worth $5,695. The trio was later seen enjoying pizza in the city, likely referring to the film's setting, as it was filmed in Capri.

However, Kjersti Flaa showed her skepticism towards Blake carrying the purse, and questions why it's considered newsworthy, commenting,

"She did wear this purse, and it cost $6,000. I'm like, who wants to buy a bag that looks like a pizza for $6,000? I'm sure she didn't pay for it, though."

Ad

Blake Lively is currently promoting her dark comedy mystery film Another Simple Favor. The film premiered at the South by Southwest Festival on March 7, 2025. It was then released on Amazon Prime Video on May 1.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Vaishnavi Sah Vaishnavi Sah is a Podcast and Trending News writer at Sportskeeda. With a BSc (Hons) in Botany, she found her way into the creative field through her love for writing, transforming a hobby into a career.



With 3.5 years of experience, Vaishnavi has contributed to platforms like The Wincible, Poptechculture, Louvepedia, and Aspire Alive and served as Content Head for Craving Foodies.



One of her notable achievements includes crafting website copy and content for Maella, a brand by Dimple Kapoor, who has been awarded as world's top 100 influential women.



As a self-proclaimed social media junkie and podcast enthusiast, Vaishnavi’s work is deeply rooted in her personal interests. She ensures accuracy and credibility in her content by thoroughly researching and verifying information from reliable sources.



Beyond writing, Vaishnavi enjoys dancing, gaming, long walks, and playing with and feeding every dog she comes across. Know More