"Very few people in Hollywood can do that"- Kjersti Flaa explains what's common between Brad Pitt, Johnny Depp, Tom Cruise and Leonardo DiCaprio

Kjersti Flaa spoke about the enduring legacy of Brad Pitt, Johnny Depp, Tom Cruise, and Leonardo DiCaprio in the latest episode of her Flaawsome Talk: The Podcast. The episode, which was released on June 28, 2025, had the entertainment journalist explain what the four actors had in common.

"These four men, I think, are the four names that can actually still kind of sell a movie just by their names… Very few people in Hollywood can do that," she said.

As she began the episode, Flaa noted that it was "dedicated to the male movie stars." She then explained that the discussion was inspired by a video she saw of Tom Cruise and Brad Pitt "hugging it out on the red carpet." That moment made her think about what these "big movie stars" had in common.

Flaa then pointed out that all four actors, Pitt, Depp, Cruise, and DiCaprio, were now in their 50s or 60s, and were "super famous," adding that they had "so much power." She also stated that the four actors knew "how to show the best sides of themselves" when they were in the press, but claimed that their personal lives were a "big mess."

Flaa said that while Tom Cruise could "hang from a plane mid-flight," he hadn't seen his daughter in eleven years. Similarly, she also spoke about Brad Pitt not having any contact with his children, and Johnny Depp's addiction battles, as well as Leonardo DiCaprio's supposed habit of dating women below the age of 25.

"Tom Cruise...can hang from a plane mid-flight, but he hasn't seen his daughter in 11 years. Brad Pitt reportedly does not have contact with any of his six kids. Johnny Depp's addiction battles have been played out in court... Leonardo DiCaprio can't date a woman that's over 25 years old," the journalist explained.

The journalist emphasized that despite the personal turmoils, the four stars continued to possess a rare "charisma" and "star power" that set them apart in Hollywood.

"This is what Hollywood calls 'bankable', a bankable name. Not many names are bankable anymore, but these guys would draw audiences just by their names," Flaa explained.

Director Joseph Kosinski opens up about his dream of uniting Brad Pitt and Tom Cruise in a racing movie

Brad Pitt and Tom Cruise: Image via Getty Images

F1 director Joseph Kosinski recently spoke about his long-standing ambition to cast Brad Pitt and Tom Cruise in a film together, revealing that he once came close to making that dream a reality.

In an interview with GQ Magazine UK published on June 23, 2025, Kosinski shared his vision of creating a sequel to his Brad Pitt-led racing drama. This film would unite Pitt with Cruise and feature Cruise’s character from the 1990 racing film Days of Thunder.

Kosinski, who had previously directed Cruise in the blockbuster Top Gun: Maverick, was working with Cruise again on a third Top Gun installment. Reflecting on their collaboration, Kosinski explained an idea that would bring Cruise’s iconic character Cole Trickle into the world of Pitt’s character, Sonny Hayes.

Describing the concept, the director told GQ that Pitt and Cruise's characters "have a past," and were rivals, who "maybe crossed paths."

"Well, right now, it’d be Cole Trickle, who was [Cruise’s] Days of Thunder character. We find out that he and Sonny Hayes have a past. They were rivals at some point, maybe crossed paths… I heard about this epic go-kart battle on Interview with the Vampire that Brad and Tom had, and who wouldn’t pay to see those two go head-to-head on the track?" the director said.

Director Kosinski also revealed during the interview that he had once pitched his version of Ford v Ferrari, intending to cast Brad Pitt and Tom Cruise in the film. However, the project was ultimately shelved due to budget constraints. He explained that he "got close with that," before noting that "everything worked out great," because he "got to do F1." He also added that "anything's possible."

While Kosinski’s vision never materialized, fans have always looked forward to the idea of idea of Pitt and Cruise sharing the screen. The last time the actors worked together was in 1994 in the gothic cult classic Interview with the Vampire.

Though they haven’t collaborated since, they’ve remained on friendly terms over the years. Tom Cruise recently attended the F1 premiere in London and posed for photos with Brad Pitt.

Speaking to E! News earlier this month, Pitt also reaffirmed his interest in working with Cruise again—but jokingly drew the line at Cruise’s trademark stuntwork. In a light-hearted comment, Pitt said he’d team up with Cruise again "when he does something again that’s on the ground."

Per People Magazine, Tom Cruise is currently working on an untitled project with director Alejandro G. Iñárritu, set to release in October 2026.

Brad Pitt, on the other hand, is currently on the promotional tour of his F1 film, that released theatrically on June 27, 2025.

