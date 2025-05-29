Did Leonardo DiCaprio testify in Diddy's trial? Viral courtroom video claim debunked

A viral YouTube video claimed Leonardo DiCaprio has testified in Sean "Diddy" Combs' s*x trafficking trial. The YouTube channel WhatIsMyStarWorth shared the video on May 28, captioning the post:
"In a stunning moment that sent shockwaves through the courtroom, Leonardo DiCaprio has reportedly taken the stand and revealed what he witnessed inside Diddy's mansion. Under oath and with the world watching, DiCaprio shared chilling details of what he allegedly saw — and it’s nothing like the glamorous image often portrayed."
The video has garnered nearly 115,000 views and 1,600 likes at the time of writing.
However, the claim made in the viral post is fake. Leonardo DiCaprio has not been among the celebrities on the witness list since Diddy's trial began on May 5. Thus, the actor was not called to the courtroom during the case's proceedings.
The video description on WhatIsMyStarWorth's post also proves its falsified nature:
"This content is fictional and created for entertainment purposes only. No verified court documents or official statements confirm these claims."
Furthermore, WhatIsMyStarWorth sheds light on the content-making process, clarifying that the video was digitally created by altering and significantly editing the sounds and visuals.
Leonardo DiCaprio did not testify in Diddy's ongoing trial
Per WhatIsMyStarWorth's video, Leonardo DiCaprio allegedly spoke about Sean Combs inviting him to a party that changed his existing perception of celebrity parties. The narration said what DiCaprio saw at the event "wasn't just champagne and cameras, it was something much, much darker."
The Oscar-winning actor reportedly claimed the party kicked off like any other Hollywood party with A-list celebrities. However, as the night progressed, DiCaprio allegedly came across rooms limited to certain guests. He allegedly caught supposed minors drinking.
According to the video's narration, Leonardo DiCaprio said:
"There was a backroom I wasn't meant to see. The door was cracked. I saw the cameras, people lined up, and Diddy was there, giving orders. It wasn't a party anymore. It was something darker, something orchestrated."
It is to be noted that after Sean Combs was arrested last year in September, some pictures emerged online, where a younger DiCaprio was captured next to Combs and a few others at one of the mogul's famous White Parties. The mogul also called DiCaprio one of his top guests at these parties.
Regardless, a source close to the Titanic star claimed he had not been in touch with Sean Combs in years. The source also reportedly denied DiCaprio had been of Diddy's "freak-offs."
WhatIsMyStarWorth has previously shared similar claims about celebrity testimonies in the Bad Boy Records founder's high-profile trial, which have been debunked.
The channel's bio also solidifies the unreliable nature of the report about Leonardo DiCaprio's testimony in Diddy's trial:
"The content on this channel may contain gossip-based information, rumors, or exaggerated portrayals of reality. Please exercise your own discretion while watching and remember that not all information presented may be factual or verified."
There are no verified sources or evidence to back the claims made in this video.