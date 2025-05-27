Did Joe Rogan testify in Diddy's trial? Viral courtroom video claim debunked

A rumor surfaced recently that American podcaster and UFC color commentator Joe Rogan testified at the Sean "Diddy" Combs trial in Manhattan, New York City, which has been ongoing since May 5, 2025. The claim first emerged on the WhatIsMyStarWorth YouTube channel on May 24, 2025, with the caption:

“1 MINUTE AGO: Joe Rogan’s Courtroom Testimony BLOWS Open Diddy Scandal...”

The video description further mentioned:

“In a shocking twist that no one expected, Joe Rogan has reportedly taken the stand and blown the lid off the entire Diddy scandal. Known for speaking his mind, Rogan didn’t hold back, delivering a fiery testimony that connected Diddy to an underground web of celebrity manipulation, secret parties, and silenced victims.”

The YouTube post garnered huge traction and amassed over 250K views at the time of writing.

However, the now-viral claim is fake. Joe Rogan did not take the witness stand at the Diddy trial, nor does his name appear in the list of witnesses, as per the latest reports. Additionally, according to media coverage of the high-profile trial, the podcaster is not scheduled to testify anytime soon.

The WhatIsMyStarWorth video claim further loses its credibility as the video description comes with a disclaimer that reads:

“This content is fictional and created for entertainment purposes only. No verified court documents or official statements confirm these events.”

Notably, Joe Rogan has not yet been named in the Diddy trial. He also has no noted direct or known connection to the rapper.

Joe Rogan did not provide testimony at the Diddy trial

One of the latest YouTube videos uploaded by the WhatIsMyStarWorth channel about Joe Rogan's alleged testimony at the Sean Combs trial is fictional and fabricated. Its video description offered a false narrative that read:

“In this video, we break down Rogan’s explosive claims, what he says really happened behind the scenes, and how his testimony could reshape the entire narrative surrounding Diddy’s legal troubles. With each new revelation, the truth gets darker — and this one may have just changed everything.”

However, the claims are vague and do not have a factual basis. Rogan hasn't testified under oath at the trial, even though he has been a vocal critic of Diddy during his eponymous podcast, The Joe Rogan Experience.

“What started as a speculative commentary on his podcast had taken a serious turn. Joe Rogan was here to testify under oath, and what he revealed wasn’t gossip, it was experienced observation and a trail of receipts that went far beyond clickbait headlines,” the clip continued to allege.

It also called Rogan a "surprise witness" and "whistleblower," adding that the former TV host reportedly claimed that both Jay-Z and LeBron James knew about Diddy's freak-off acts. However, the claims are misleading.

Besides, as evident from the thumbnail, Joe claimed to have named former U.S. President Obama as an alleged attendee of the infamous Diddy parties. Obama is in no way linked to Combs. However, last week, a former assistant of the rapper testified that the Love Album maker once used a drug pill in the form of the ex-president's face.

Additionally, the 25-minute-long video did not offer any verifiable source or credible evidence to confirm the claims. Instead, it came with a disclaimer at the start of the clip that read:

“Before we begin, viewer discretion is strongly advised. The following is for educational and entertainment purposes only.”

However, in the following sentence, the video declares a contradictory statement.

“This is the verbatim federal courtroom testimony of the Sean “Diddy” Combs trial, as reported by Inner City Press,” it claimed.

However, Inner City, a United Nations-backed investigative journalism group, has not reported on any alleged testimony by Joe Rogan in the Diddy trial. The outlet has been rather extensively covering actual testimonies from witnesses such as Combs' ex-girlfriend Cassie Ventura, her former best friend Kerry Morgan, Cassie's mother Regina Ventura, ex-Danity Kane member Dawn Richard, and rapper Kid Cudi, among others.

According to the WhatIsMyStarWorth video, Rogan took to the witness stand on day 7 of the trial, May 21, 2025. However, there are no official or confirmed reports of this. Instead, on day 7, we saw testimonies from Regina Ventura, male escort Sharay Hayes, former Combs assistant David James, and a special agent with Homeland Security Investigations, Gerard Gannon.

WhatIsMyStarWorth is posting several fake videos about the Sean Combs trial. (Image via YouTube/ WhatIsMyStarWorth)

The video description also included the words "altered or synthetic," adding that "sound or visuals were significantly edited or digitally generated." These further discredited the rumor, which was meant for virality and sensationalism.

Notably, the WhatIsMyStarWorth channel's bio disclaimer is that the content it shares "may contain gossip-based information, rumors, or exaggerated portrayals of reality."

“Please exercise your own discretion while watching, and remember that not all information presented may be factual or verified,” it reads, once again refuting the claims.

Meanwhile, Joe Rogan's fake testimony rumor is not the only clickbait video the channel has posted recently. Over the last couple of weeks, similar videos about other celebrities, such as Wendy Williams, Samuel L. Jackson, Katt Williams, Will Smith, Kanye, Usher, Justin Bieber, 50 Cent, Al B. Sure, Sheila E, Ashton Kutcher, Cuba Gooding Jr., and Mo'Nique, have surfaced.

WhatIsMyStarWorth also posted false narratives about non-existent testimonies from Diddy's mother, Janice Combs, and twin teenage daughters, Jessie and D'Lila. Late music icon Prince and deceased hip-hop legend Tupac were claimed to have left behind recordings proving Sean Combs' alleged illicit activities alongside Michael Jackson. Fact-checking websites like Snopes have also debunked these.

The outlet even mentioned that they used AI recognition tools, which confirmed that the script and voice narration in all the above-mentioned videos by WhatIsMyStarWorth show tell-tale signs of artificial intelligence.

As of this writing, no official or confirmed reports suggest that Joe Rogan will testify at the trial.

Over the months, he has demanded the release of "Diddy files" on his podcast, which is a list of celebrities who reportedly were accomplices or had knowledge of Sean Combs' alleged criminal activities, such as organizing freak-offs, human trafficking, racketeering, sexual exploitation, and more.

During his latest conversation with guest Aaron Rodgers, Joe Rogan agreed that the trial should be aired live and shared his opinion that Diddy was prison-bound for the rest of his life.

As per Rogan, the Bad Boy Records founder will incriminate others while defending himself. He also discussed potential names of Combs' accomplices that might get revealed during the court proceedings and shared other details of the trial, sharing his disbelief about the same.

Previously, Joe called out A-listers like Ashton Kutcher and LeBron James for knowing about Diddy's alleged illicit activities and also discussed Jamie Foxx's alleged poisoning at the hands of Sean Combs.

